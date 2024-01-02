en English
Business

Ansa Folding Carton Acquires Major Stake in Rich Printers, Set to Double in Size

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Ansa Folding Carton Acquires Major Stake in Rich Printers, Set to Double in Size

In a significant business development, Ansa Folding Carton (AFC) has procured a major stake in Rich Printers Private Limited (RPL) for a whopping Rs 117 crore. This strategic business move has established AFC as one of the largest pharmaceutical folding carton producers in India, boasting five advanced paper conversion manufacturing units.

Boosting Paper Conversion Capacity

Renowned for its high-quality cartons, Rich Printers operates three state-of-the-art facilities. The new entity, a product of this acquisition, is all set to ramp up its paper conversion capacity to a staggering 40,000 tons by next year. The company is not stopping there, as it aims to double in size in the subsequent years, furthering its reach and influence in the market.

Ansa’s Strategic Growth

The acquisition is in line with Ansa’s Pharma Flexible vertical, thereby bolstering their position in the realm of pharmaceutical flexible packaging. With as many as nine facilities spread across key Indian states, this partnership marks a strategic growth step for AFC. It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to circular and sustainable product solutions, a value increasingly important in today’s market.

Shared Visions for the Industry

The directors of both AFC and RPL have expressed their optimism for the merger, with strong emphasis on their shared values and visions for the industry. This acquisition is expected to drive innovation, boost efficiency, and enhance the overall quality of products in the pharmaceutical folding carton sector.

Moving on to biosensing technology, a recent review paper discussed the integration of two-dimensional (2D) materials with cellulose. This integration has resulted in enhanced sensitivity, stability, and flexibility of biosensors. Such advanced biosensors have potential applications in medical diagnostics and environmental monitoring, thus driving research opportunities and expanding possibilities for diverse applications in the field.

In a parallel development, a study has formulated a universal expression strategy in Pichia pastoris using three nanobodies as model proteins. The optimization of promoters and signal peptides led to an increased production of nanobodies. The engineering of antibiotic-free parental plasmids, modification of expression components, and gene dosage optimization, along with the H55 host, are considered as a composite strategy that will pave the way for efficient expression of nanobodies in the future.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

