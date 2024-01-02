Ansa Folding Carton Acquires Major Stake in Rich Printers, Set to Double in Size

In a significant business development, Ansa Folding Carton (AFC) has procured a major stake in Rich Printers Private Limited (RPL) for a whopping Rs 117 crore. This strategic business move has established AFC as one of the largest pharmaceutical folding carton producers in India, boasting five advanced paper conversion manufacturing units.

Boosting Paper Conversion Capacity

Renowned for its high-quality cartons, Rich Printers operates three state-of-the-art facilities. The new entity, a product of this acquisition, is all set to ramp up its paper conversion capacity to a staggering 40,000 tons by next year. The company is not stopping there, as it aims to double in size in the subsequent years, furthering its reach and influence in the market.

Ansa’s Strategic Growth

The acquisition is in line with Ansa’s Pharma Flexible vertical, thereby bolstering their position in the realm of pharmaceutical flexible packaging. With as many as nine facilities spread across key Indian states, this partnership marks a strategic growth step for AFC. It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to circular and sustainable product solutions, a value increasingly important in today’s market.

Shared Visions for the Industry

The directors of both AFC and RPL have expressed their optimism for the merger, with strong emphasis on their shared values and visions for the industry. This acquisition is expected to drive innovation, boost efficiency, and enhance the overall quality of products in the pharmaceutical folding carton sector.

