Annual Migratory Bird Census Begins at Hirakud Reservoir

As the first rays of Monday’s sun pierce the tranquillity of Hirakud Reservoir, a symphony of avian chatter will mark the commencement of the annual migratory bird census. The reservoir, nestled in Sambalpur district, transforms into a haven for winged travellers from October to March every year. This year, the critical task of monitoring the population trends of these migratory birds is set to roll out from January 6 and will continue until January 10, as confirmed by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragnya Das.

Daybreak to Dusk: A Rigorous Exercise

Every day, from 6 am to 5 pm, special teams from the Hirakud Wildlife Division and adjacent divisions such as Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh will be meticulously counting and recording bird populations across the reservoir. The expansive reservoir area has been divided into 21 distinct sectors to ensure a comprehensive and accurate count. A robust workforce comprising 78 forest personnel and 33 bird experts will take part in this enormous task.

Local Fishermen: The Unsung Guides

In addition to the wildlife divisions’ teams, local fishermen with intimate knowledge of bird nesting sites will also contribute to the census. Their insights and familiarity with the reservoir’s nooks and crannies will significantly enhance the precision of the exercise. During the census period, 32 fishing boats will be repurposed for data collection, leading to a temporary suspension of fishing and tourism activities within the reservoir.

Training and Anticipation

To ensure accurate data collection, the enumerators received specific training, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge. The anticipation is palpable, as previous censuses have indicated a rising trend in the number of migratory birds gracing the reservoir. Last year, the census recorded an impressive congregation of over 3 lakh birds from 108 distinct species. The results of the current census, eagerly awaited by bird enthusiasts and conservationists alike, are expected to be disclosed around January 11 or 12.