Annual Bird Census Commences at Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary

Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai, Nagapattinam district, has become a bustling hub of activity as the annual bird census gets underway. This initiative is a part of the 'Tamil Nadu Synchronised Bird Census,' a state-wide survey conducted by the forest department, aiming to count and record bird species within sanctuaries to track their presence on an annual basis.

Focus on Water Birds

While the census covers a wide range of bird species, there is a particular emphasis on water birds. The results of this survey will be released after the second day of counting, providing invaluable data about the diversity and density of these avian populations.

Methodology and Scope

Teams have been dispatched to 18 identified locations within the sanctuary, as well as several other lakes and wetlands in the Tiruchi region. Their task is not only to enumerate the birds but also to assess the ecological conditions prevailing in the wetland. Such comprehensive data collection helps create a holistic picture of the sanctuary's avifauna, their habitats, and the changes they undergo over time.

Anticipating an Increase in Diversity

Previous censuses have indicated a steady rise in the diversity of wetland bird species, and it is expected that this trend will continue. The current survey's results are eagerly awaited by ornithologists and bird lovers alike who are keen to see if this upward trajectory persists.

Simultaneously, a separate census for territorial birds is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 3, indicating the ongoing commitment of the forest department to monitor and protect the diverse birdlife of Tamil Nadu.