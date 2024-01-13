Annaram Barrage Seepages Controlled; Kaleshwaram Irrigation Scheme Repair Work Completed

Seepages detected in October at the Annaram Barrage, a crucial constituent of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, have now been controlled and repair works are in full swing. The leaks, found at gates number 38 and 28, were the result of heavy rains and were addressed by authorities with swift, temporary measures involving stone, metal, and sand to prevent further seepage.

Swift Measures and Inspection

The Central Water Commission, having visited the site in November, endorsed the temporary measures taken. State ministers also conducted an inspection of the barrage and confirmed that the seepages posed no immediate danger. The company responsible for constructing the barrage, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, has initiated repair work using polyurethane for grouting, a material sourced from Himachal Pradesh.

Repair Work and Future Measures

With a team of about 25 experts from Afcons on the site, the repair process is expected to be completed in 15 days. Following the grouting, the water will be released from the barrage. A specialized agency, Parson, will then conduct an investigation as assigned by the government. This examination is a crucial step towards ensuring the long-term integrity of the barrage and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme at large.

Completion of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Scheme Repair Works

Despite facing delays due to technical issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, the repair works of the Kaleshwaram irrigation scheme were completed ahead of schedule. This completion ensures a continuous water supply to over 45 lakh acres of farmland, underlining the critical role of the scheme and the commitment of the authorities to maintain its functionality.