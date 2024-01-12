en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Anna University Commits to Comprehensive Sustainability and Climate Action Policy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Anna University Commits to Comprehensive Sustainability and Climate Action Policy

Anna University, a prominent institution located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has taken a significant step towards combating climate change. It has recently adopted a wide-ranging sustainability and climate action policy to be implemented across all its campuses. This comprehensive plan aligns the university’s operations with a commitment to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with the ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

Tracking and Managing Emissions

The university’s strategy will focus on monitoring and managing both direct and indirect emissions. Direct emissions, known as Scope 1, and indirect emissions resulting from electricity and cooling, called Scope 2, will be diligently tracked. This allows for an accurate understanding of the institution’s carbon footprint, and provides a clear path towards reducing it.

Emphasizing Green Innovation and Efficiency

Integral to this policy are the principles of innovation and efficiency. The university plans to incorporate green building standards in new constructions, striving for a zero-waste campus. The policy also addresses transportation-related emissions, with efforts being made to minimize them, thereby further reducing the university’s overall environmental impact.

Integrating Sustainability into Academics

Recognizing the importance of education in fostering sustainable practices, the university will weave sustainability-focused programs and curricula into its academic structure. Governance will also be strengthened to support these initiatives. In an effort to encourage participation, the university commits to recognizing and rewarding those who make noteworthy contributions to its climate action policy.

Preserving Ecosystems and Promoting Biodiversity

The policy also highlights Anna University’s dedication to preserving ecosystems and promoting biodiversity on its campuses. It aims to enhance green spaces and promote sustainable practices, transforming the campus into a ‘living laboratory’. This will enable collaborative efforts to develop and implement innovative sustainability solutions.

Moreover, the university aims to provide its students with mentorship and professional development opportunities. This will equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to protect the environment in their future endeavours, continuing the university’s commitment to sustainability beyond its own confines.

0
Education Environmental Science India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Wave Scattering Expert, Prof. Dr. Malte Peter, Awarded Life Membership at Clare Hall, Cambridge
Prof. Dr. Malte Peter, a respected professor of applied analysis at the University of Augsburg, has been bestowed the honour of life membership at Clare Hall, a distinguished college within the University of Cambridge. This accolade follows Peter’s significant engagement with the academic institution, which spanned numerous research visits and a notable six-month term as
Wave Scattering Expert, Prof. Dr. Malte Peter, Awarded Life Membership at Clare Hall, Cambridge
Classical High School's Rating Sparks Debate Over Evaluation System
19 mins ago
Classical High School's Rating Sparks Debate Over Evaluation System
Abolition Coalition Co-Founder Jasmine Sebaggala Ordered to Pay $38,000 in Legal Fees
21 mins ago
Abolition Coalition Co-Founder Jasmine Sebaggala Ordered to Pay $38,000 in Legal Fees
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
11 mins ago
Myrtle Place Elementary School Evacuated Over Strange Chemical Smell
Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success
13 mins ago
Reskilling the Global Workforce: A Key Strategy for Organizational Success
King Edward VI College Stourbridge: A Beacon of Quality Education
17 mins ago
King Edward VI College Stourbridge: A Beacon of Quality Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
10 seconds
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
39 seconds
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
40 seconds
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
2 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
2 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
3 mins
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
3 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
3 mins
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
3 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app