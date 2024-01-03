en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande: The New Captain Winning Hearts in Bigg Boss 17

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Ankita Lokhande: The New Captain Winning Hearts in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande, the popular Indian actress, has emerged as the new captain of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Her rise to this position came after a resounding victory in the ‘Breaking the Mountain’ captaincy task. While the specifics of the task are yet to be disclosed, Ankita’s triumph has sent ripples of surprise and excitement through the Bigg Boss fandom. The journey ahead for Ankita, as the captain, will be a riveting part of the ongoing Bigg Boss saga.

Commanding the Bigg Boss House

With her new role as the captain, Ankita Lokhande now holds a pivotal position in the Bigg Boss house. The question on everyone’s mind is whether her leadership will bring harmony or fuel further drama in the already high-energy environment. Regardless, with her charisma and strong personality, Ankita’s reign promises to bring an exciting and unpredictable chapter to the Bigg Boss story.

The Magnetism of Ankita Lokhande

Beyond her role in the competition, Ankita Lokhande is winning hearts with her genuine demeanor and the way she handles the challenges thrown her way. Her resilience, grace, and unyielding spirit have not only made her a strong contender in the competition but have also turned her into an inspiration for many viewers. In addition, her stunning photographs are garnering attention, showcasing the multifaceted appeal she holds for the audience.

The Growing Popularity of Bigg Boss 17

As Bigg Boss 17 unfolds, it continues to engage and entertain audiences. The previous season drew record viewership, and the current one is presenting new elements like ‘Dil, Dimaag, and Dum’. With Salman Khan once again hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar, and a diverse group of contestants in the mix, the show is set to keep viewers hooked.

Arts & Entertainment India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

