Ankita Lokhande Prioritizes Roles Over Remuneration, Ready to Work for Free in Meaningful Cinema

Ankita Lokhande, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta and movies like Baaghi 3 and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, recently made headlines with her firm stance on selecting roles over remuneration in the film and television industry. In conversations with News18 and India Today, Lokhande expressed her willingness to work for free if the project resonates with her, emphasizing the importance of character and the quality of the project over financial compensation. This approach highlights a significant shift in the industry's perception of value, with a focus on content and character depth gaining prominence.

Choosing Passion Over Paychecks

Lokhande's career has been marked by her choice of diverse and challenging roles, often breaking the stereotypical moulds expected from female actors in Indian cinema and television. By stating that she does not "run after money" but goes "after the project," Lokhande underscores a growing trend among artists who seek fulfillment in the art and message of their work rather than the monetary gains. Her readiness to do films and shows for free, provided she believes in the project, sets a bold precedent for her peers in the industry, advocating for the artistic integrity and autonomy of actors, especially women.

Advocacy for Women's Pay Equality

In her discussions, Lokhande also touched upon the subject of pay equality for women in the entertainment industry. She lauded television producers for improving the pay scale for female actors but stressed that there is still a long way to go. By openly discussing her stance on remuneration and advocating for women to "ask for what they want," Lokhande brings attention to the ongoing struggle for gender pay parity in Bollywood and beyond. Her advocacy goes beyond personal choices, aiming to inspire systemic change within the industry.

Impact on Future Projects

Lokhande's declaration may influence the industry's approach to project casting and compensation structures, promoting a culture where the artistry of a project and the passion of its actors take precedence over commercial considerations. This shift could lead to more meaningful and diverse storytelling in Indian cinema and television, as producers and directors may be encouraged to focus on the quality and impact of their work. Lokhande's upcoming role in Swantantra Veer Savarkar is a testament to her commitment to choosing roles that challenge her as an actor and resonate with her personally.

As Ankita Lokhande continues to make choices that align with her values, she not only carves a unique path for herself but also paves the way for future generations of actors. Her stance on prioritizing characters over remuneration is a powerful reminder of the potential for art to inspire change and the role of artists in championing that transformation.