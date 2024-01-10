en English
Agriculture

Andhra Pradesh’s RySS Wins Big at International Organic Trade Fair

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Andhra Pradesh’s RySS Wins Big at International Organic Trade Fair

The Andhra Pradesh agricultural organization, Rythu Samakhara Samstha (RySS), was honored with two prestigious international accolades at the International Organic Trade Fair on ‘Millets & Organics,’ a three-day event held in Bengaluru, India, from January 5 to 7. The ‘Best State Pavilion’ and ‘Best Stall Award’ in the Other States category were bestowed upon RySS for their outstanding exhibition of organic agricultural products.

Recognition for Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming

These accolades further cement RySS’s reputation for its significant contributions to organic agriculture. The recognition is closely associated with the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), a farmer’s initiative that has been gathering international notice for its advocacy of natural farming practices.

Organic Trade Fair Highlights

The trade fair boasted 250 stalls from farmers and officials representing 20 states and a range of countries. Among the attendees was Senior Thematic Lead B Prabhakar from RySS, who graciously accepted the awards from Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar and Agriculture Minister Cheluvaraya Swamy. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Arjun Munda was also present, delivering remarks that underscored the significance of organic farming.

Success for RySS at the Event

Adding to the event’s success, RySS secured orders for its natural agricultural products from 43 organic stores and businesses. This achievement presents a promising outlook for the organization, providing a robust platform for its products and strengthening its position in the organic farming sector.

0
Agriculture India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

