Andhra Pradesh Police to Host 14th All India Police Commando Competition

Marking a significant milestone in its history, the Andhra Pradesh State Police is set to host the prestigious 14th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) 2024. Scheduled to take place at the Greyhounds centre in Visakhapatnam from January 22 to 30, this is the first time the state police is organizing the event since the division of Andhra Pradesh. A recognized premier professional competition among police forces across India, the AIPCC aims to inspire excellence, team building, and camaraderie among participants from various state police forces, Union Territories, and central force organizations.

23 Top Commando Teams to Compete

The upcoming event will see 23 top commando teams, including 16 teams from state police forces and 7 from central armed police forces, vie for the top spot. The competition is designed to rigorously test the teams' physical fitness, tactical skills, leadership qualities, and mental robustness through a series of challenging tasks such as navigation, bomb detection and defusing, target recce, first aid and firing, raids, and assaults. Moreover, endurance tests like the Battle Obstacle Assault Course (BOAC) will further push the commandos' limits.

ITBP: Defending Champions

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are the defending champions, having emerged victorious in the 13th AIPCC 2023 organized by the National Security Guard (NSG). However, the home team, the Greyhounds of the Andhra Pradesh Police, are no strangers to success. They previously bagged the best confidence trophy in the 13th AIPCC and were runners-up in the 6th AIPCC, proving their mettle in this highly competitive arena.

Inauguration and Conclusion

The 14th AIPCC will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on January 22. The competition's conclusion ceremony will see the presence of the DGP of Andhra Pradesh, KV Rajendranath Reddy, as the chief guest. An expert team from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) will judge the commandos' performance, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation of the participating teams.