Andhra Pradesh Launches ‘Mentor a Student’ Initiative to Boost English Language Skills

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Andhra Pradesh Launches 'Mentor a Student' Initiative to Boost English Language Skills

The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh, India, has launched the ‘Mentor a Student’ initiative. This innovative program aims to bolster English language proficiency among students, with a particular focus on improving their performance in the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) exam. The initiative encourages teachers, parents, and department officials to serve as mentors to students in Classes VI to IX. The strategy is to enhance students’ listening and speaking skills, key components of the TOEFL exam.

A Comprehensive Approach to English Proficiency

The initiative integrates TOEFL-related activities into the daily school curriculum. It mandates a separate period dedicated exclusively to TOEFL, and a distinct examination—English Paper-II—to assess listening and speaking skills. Meanwhile, vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension continue to be taught as part of the regular English course. This holistic approach aims to equip students with robust language skills, with a specific emphasis on those areas most pertinent to the TOEFL exam.

Collaboration with US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS)

The ‘Mentor a Student’ initiative is part of a broader five-year partnership with the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS). ETS will provide training and evaluate students’ English proficiency through the TOEFL Young Students Series assessments. The collaboration with ETS is expected to bring an international standard to the English language education in Andhra Pradesh’s schools.

Leading by Example: Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash

Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash has taken a hands-on approach to this initiative. By mentoring a student himself, Prakash has set a precedent, reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the program. This initiative fosters a supportive learning environment and builds student confidence in English usage, preparing them not only for the TOEFL exam but also for a world increasingly connected by the English language.

Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

