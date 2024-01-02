Andhra Pradesh Launches ‘Mentor a Student’ Initiative to Boost English Language Skills

The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh, India, has launched the ‘Mentor a Student’ initiative. This innovative program aims to bolster English language proficiency among students, with a particular focus on improving their performance in the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) exam. The initiative encourages teachers, parents, and department officials to serve as mentors to students in Classes VI to IX. The strategy is to enhance students’ listening and speaking skills, key components of the TOEFL exam.

A Comprehensive Approach to English Proficiency

The initiative integrates TOEFL-related activities into the daily school curriculum. It mandates a separate period dedicated exclusively to TOEFL, and a distinct examination—English Paper-II—to assess listening and speaking skills. Meanwhile, vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension continue to be taught as part of the regular English course. This holistic approach aims to equip students with robust language skills, with a specific emphasis on those areas most pertinent to the TOEFL exam.

Collaboration with US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS)

The ‘Mentor a Student’ initiative is part of a broader five-year partnership with the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS). ETS will provide training and evaluate students’ English proficiency through the TOEFL Young Students Series assessments. The collaboration with ETS is expected to bring an international standard to the English language education in Andhra Pradesh’s schools.

Leading by Example: Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash

Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash has taken a hands-on approach to this initiative. By mentoring a student himself, Prakash has set a precedent, reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the program. This initiative fosters a supportive learning environment and builds student confidence in English usage, preparing them not only for the TOEFL exam but also for a world increasingly connected by the English language.