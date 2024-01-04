en English
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Highlights Government’s Housing Initiative with TIDCO Project Completion

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Highlights Government’s Housing Initiative with TIDCO Project Completion

The IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Gudivada Amarnath, recently visited the TIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses at Satyanarayanapuram in Anakapalli, underlining the state government’s commitment to providing housing for the underprivileged. This initiative was spearheaded by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, deeply moved by the plight of the poor during his padayatra (foot march), vowed to alleviate their struggles.

TIDCO Houses: A Testament to Government’s Promise

Upon taking office, Chief Minister Reddy promptly made good on his promise, overseeing the construction of numerous TIDCO houses and colonies across Andhra Pradesh. Aimed at enabling residents to live with dignity, these houses represent the government’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens. The visit by the IT Minister serves to highlight this commitment.

Completion of TIDCO Houses in Anakapalli

During his visit, Minister Amarnath announced that the construction of 2,744 TIDCO houses in Anakapalli district had been completed. He also revealed that preparations were underway for a housewarming ceremony scheduled for the following Thursday, signalling the imminent occupancy of these homes by their beneficiaries.

Ensuring Quality and Satisfaction

As part of his visit, the Minister inspected the quality of the constructed houses, as well as the facilities available within the colony. Expressing his satisfaction with the progress, he equated the joy of the beneficiaries to the early arrival of ‘Sankranti’, a festive season. This comparison underlines the immense significance of the housing project to its recipients and the broader community.

India Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

