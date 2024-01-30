Andhra Pradesh High Court Seeks Details in MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao's Resignation Controversy

In a notable development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has intervened in the resignation controversy of Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The court has requisitioned exhaustive data from several authorities, including the Secretary (Legal and Legislature), Chief Election Commissioner of India, and Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh regarding the affirmation of Ganta's resignation by the Assembly Speaker and the subsequent gazette notification.

Delving into the Resignation Row

The case originates from the resignation of Ganta, a former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator, which was submitted in 2021 but only affirmed three years later. Ganta's legal counsel contended that the protracted acceptance was politically tinged as the Speaker did not adhere to standard procedures. They argued that Ganta had neither personally handed over his resignation letter, nor was there an inquiry. The assembly's representative questioned the petition's maintainability.

Political Implications and Legal Counterpoints

The resignation dispute is intertwined with the imminent Rajya Sabha elections. Ganta posits that his resignation was accepted to thwart the TDP from gaining an advantage in the elections. Contrarily, the Special Government Pleader countered that a legislator is required to retract their resignation before acceptance to continue, a step that Ganta omitted.

Court's Directives and Future Proceedings

The court has also directed the inclusion of the Secretary General of Legislative Assembly as a respondent. Justice Krishna Mohan has issued notices for their responses, setting the next hearing for February 19. The High Court's intervention underscores the gravity of the issue and its potential implications on the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.