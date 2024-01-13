Andhra Pradesh Governor Extends Sankranti Greetings, Highlights Festival’s Cultural Significance

In a heartfelt message, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Sankranti festival, a significant cultural event in the Telugu calendar. The harvest festival, which is celebrated over three days, holds a prominent place in the community’s cultural traditions.

Sankranti: A Festival of Cultural Significance

Emphasizing the joy and jubilation that Sankranti brings, Governor Nazeer noted that the festival marks the beginning of a new phase. It evokes memories of age-old traditions and a glorious past that unites society. The festival, celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation, inspires noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood.

Makar Sankranti: A Pan-Indian Celebration

Makar Sankranti, observed on January 14, is a pan-Indian festival marking the sun’s transit into Makara, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. The festival is known under various names across the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi, with rituals performed at different ghats.

International Kite Flying Festival: A Unique Tradition

In Gujarat, it coincides with the International Kite Flying Festival where people gather on terraces after morning prayers to fly colorful kites and enjoy traditional delicacies. The festival symbolizes the departure of the winter season and is associated with preparing sesame sweets and coconut laddoos, and strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

As the people of Andhra Pradesh celebrate Sankranti with great fervor, Governor Nazeer’s message echoes the sentiment of unity and brotherhood that the festival embodies. His wish for the festival to inspire thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood among all resonates with the spirit of the cultural event.