en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Andhra Pradesh Governor Extends Sankranti Greetings, Highlights Festival’s Cultural Significance

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Extends Sankranti Greetings, Highlights Festival’s Cultural Significance

In a heartfelt message, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Sankranti festival, a significant cultural event in the Telugu calendar. The harvest festival, which is celebrated over three days, holds a prominent place in the community’s cultural traditions.

Sankranti: A Festival of Cultural Significance

Emphasizing the joy and jubilation that Sankranti brings, Governor Nazeer noted that the festival marks the beginning of a new phase. It evokes memories of age-old traditions and a glorious past that unites society. The festival, celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation, inspires noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood.

Makar Sankranti: A Pan-Indian Celebration

Makar Sankranti, observed on January 14, is a pan-Indian festival marking the sun’s transit into Makara, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. The festival is known under various names across the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi, with rituals performed at different ghats.

International Kite Flying Festival: A Unique Tradition

In Gujarat, it coincides with the International Kite Flying Festival where people gather on terraces after morning prayers to fly colorful kites and enjoy traditional delicacies. The festival symbolizes the departure of the winter season and is associated with preparing sesame sweets and coconut laddoos, and strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

As the people of Andhra Pradesh celebrate Sankranti with great fervor, Governor Nazeer’s message echoes the sentiment of unity and brotherhood that the festival embodies. His wish for the festival to inspire thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood among all resonates with the spirit of the cultural event.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
15 seconds ago
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
As the silver screen readies itself for the upcoming biopic, ‘Ikkis,’ Bollywood newcomer Agastya Nanda is set to step into the shoes of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the prestigious Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film is anticipated to shed light on
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
Vibrant Start to 2024 in India: Cultural Celebrations and Political Engagements Abound
4 mins ago
Vibrant Start to 2024 in India: Cultural Celebrations and Political Engagements Abound
ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses
4 mins ago
ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
22 seconds ago
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
50 seconds ago
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
4 mins ago
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
22 seconds
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
29 seconds
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
50 seconds
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
53 seconds
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
57 seconds
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
1 min
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
2 mins
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
3 mins
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
3 mins
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
57 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app