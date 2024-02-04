Andhra Pradesh Government Faces Criticism over Pay Revision Commission's Operational Delays

The Andhra Pradesh government's failure to provide the necessary resources for the functioning of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has been met with widespread dissatisfaction from both the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC-Amaravati) and Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Associations. Despite seven months having passed since the establishment of the commission and the appointment of its chairman, the lack of office space and staff has significantly impeded the commission's operations.

Government Inaction and Delays

Association leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and Palisetti Damodara Rao have openly criticized the government's inaction and delays in fulfilling the commitments made to employees during the 2022 protests. The employees are not asking for new benefits or increased pay; their demands revolve around the realization of previously promised payments of arrears and other benefits that have been denied to them.

A Call for Joint Meetings

In an attempt to expedite the resolution of these issues, Venkateswarlu has called on the government to organize a joint meeting with employee associations. His hope is that such a meeting would provide a platform for open discussion and swift resolution of the matters at hand, thereby preventing any further delays.

The Impact on the PRC

The absence of resources has not only hindered the functioning of the PRC but has also created a sense of uncertainty among the employees. Without the necessary office space and staff, the commission's ability to effectively carry out their mandate is severely compromised.