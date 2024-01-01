en English
Andhra Pradesh Embarks on a Transformative Journey in School Education

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
In a ground-breaking move, Andhra Pradesh embarked on a journey of holistic transformation in its school education system in 2023. With 58,950 schools, including 44,617 government-run, 13,249 private unaided, and 1,084 private aided, the State caters to over 7.2 million students. Aided by nearly 300,000 teachers, a majority of whom are in the government sector, the State’s educational landscape is undergoing a significant shift.

Physical Infrastructure and Digital Revolution

Under the ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’ program, physical infrastructure upgrades were initiated across schools. A parallel digital shift was also set into motion with the distribution of over 518,000 tabs to Class 8 students and teachers, integrated with Byju’s e-content. This move, costing the State exchequer around 686 crores INR, signaled the beginning of a tech-driven teaching era. Furthermore, the first phase of Nadu-Nedu saw the installation of 30,213 Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) and 10,038 Smart TVs in schools, facilitating a more interactive and engaging learning environment.

Academic and Administrative Reforms

Comprehensive academic and administrative reforms were introduced, including schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, and Gorumudda, aimed at improving learning outcomes. Memoranda of Understandings were signed with various organizations, including International Baccalaureate (IB) and Educational Testing Service (ETS), to introduce IB syllabus and TOEFL training. An AI-generated ‘Doubt Clearance’ app was also launched, providing a digital support system for students’ academic queries.

Partnerships and Future Initiatives

A partnership with Duolingo for foreign language instruction has been initiated. The ‘Future Skills’ initiative aims to develop a digital skills curriculum in collaboration with industry partners. Teachers received extensive training to leverage these digital devices for pedagogy, underscoring the government’s commitment to equip educators with modern teaching tools. Furthermore, school complexes have been paired with engineering colleges to provide technology training to students and teachers through internships, ensuring a seamless transition to the digital era of education.

Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

