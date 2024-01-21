Andhra Pradesh Acclaimed for Distinctive Performance in Mineral Block Auctions

In a significant achievement, the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has secured a prominent third position in the national ranking for the auctioning of major mineral blocks in the fiscal year 2022-23. This accomplishment is set to be recognized with an "Award of Appreciation" by the Union Ministry of Mines at the 2nd State Mining Ministers' Conference, scheduled for January 23 in Bhopal.

Andhra Pradesh's Noteworthy Contribution

The recognition underscores Andhra Pradesh's pivotal contribution to the growth of the country's mining sector. The state has successfully auctioned 11 major mineral blocks, a feat that has greatly bolstered India's mineral block auctions. The performance of Andhra Pradesh has been instrumental in India achieving a record high of 105 mineral block auctions in a single fiscal year since the initiation of the auction regime in 2015.

Transparent Auctioning and Fiscal Growth

The Ministry's award acknowledges the state's efforts in conducting transparent auctions of mineral blocks, a practice that has positively impacted the mining sector. The methodology adopted by Andhra Pradesh has been lauded for its transparency, which has not only fetched investor interest but also contributed to fiscal growth.

A Boost for the Mining Sector

The accomplishment of Andhra Pradesh has given a significant boost to India's mining sector. The robustness of the auction regime has been credited for the record number of auctions, signaling a positive trajectory for the mining industry in the country. This success is a testament to the potential of the mining sector in India and the key role states like Andhra Pradesh play in its growth.