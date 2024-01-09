Andheri’s Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge Reconstruction Faces Unprecedented Challenges

The iconic Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been at the heart of a chronicle of delays. The bridge, a critical conduit for Mumbai’s bustling traffic, has been closed since November 7, 2022, and the passage of time has only added to the string of missed deadlines for its reopening.

Unforeseen Delays Hamper Progress

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the BMC, which had initially pledged to open one lane by May 31, found itself grappling with a delay in steel delivery. The strike at the Rourkela steel plant and flooding at an Ambala workshop have been cited as the primary reasons for this setback. This caused the initial deadline to be pushed back not once, but three times, to September, Diwali, and then December 2023.

A Race Against Time

With the January 19 deadline looming, railway and civic officials are working tirelessly to complete the lowering of a 1,300 metric tonne open web girder. This task, both technically challenging and risky, is unprecedented in the history of Indian Railways. As per the latest report, the girder has been lowered by approximately 3.50 metres, with the goal of completing the rest of the work by January 19.

BMC’s Commitment Amid Challenges

The BMC has stood firm in its commitment to opening one arm of the bridge by February 15. The lowering process is critical as it involves a significant height of 7.8 metres, prompting Western Railway to demand a detailed lowering scheme to ensure the safety of railway property and commuters. The reconstruction work is being carried out by the appointed agency, M/s SMS Limited, under the watchful eyes of the BMC and the police, who have the daunting task of managing vehicular traffic amidst the ongoing work.