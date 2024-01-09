en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Andheri’s Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge Reconstruction Faces Unprecedented Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Andheri’s Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge Reconstruction Faces Unprecedented Challenges

The iconic Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been at the heart of a chronicle of delays. The bridge, a critical conduit for Mumbai’s bustling traffic, has been closed since November 7, 2022, and the passage of time has only added to the string of missed deadlines for its reopening.

Unforeseen Delays Hamper Progress

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the BMC, which had initially pledged to open one lane by May 31, found itself grappling with a delay in steel delivery. The strike at the Rourkela steel plant and flooding at an Ambala workshop have been cited as the primary reasons for this setback. This caused the initial deadline to be pushed back not once, but three times, to September, Diwali, and then December 2023.

A Race Against Time

With the January 19 deadline looming, railway and civic officials are working tirelessly to complete the lowering of a 1,300 metric tonne open web girder. This task, both technically challenging and risky, is unprecedented in the history of Indian Railways. As per the latest report, the girder has been lowered by approximately 3.50 metres, with the goal of completing the rest of the work by January 19.

BMC’s Commitment Amid Challenges

The BMC has stood firm in its commitment to opening one arm of the bridge by February 15. The lowering process is critical as it involves a significant height of 7.8 metres, prompting Western Railway to demand a detailed lowering scheme to ensure the safety of railway property and commuters. The reconstruction work is being carried out by the appointed agency, M/s SMS Limited, under the watchful eyes of the BMC and the police, who have the daunting task of managing vehicular traffic amidst the ongoing work.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
18 seconds ago
Delhi Police Bust International Narcotics Cartel: Iranian National Arrested
On January 1, 2024, Delhi police apprehended an Iranian national, Mohsen Vahedi, in a meticulous operation at the Sunroof Hotel in Malviya Nagar. This arrest was part of an extensive crackdown on an international narcotics drug cartel. The police seized one kilogram of high-quality heroin, with an international market value of over Rs. 5 crore,
Delhi Police Bust International Narcotics Cartel: Iranian National Arrested
SEBI Prepares for Groundbreaking Regulatory Changes in 2024
5 mins ago
SEBI Prepares for Groundbreaking Regulatory Changes in 2024
Mystery Unfolds at Madhya Pradesh Distillery: Two Dead, Three Ill
10 mins ago
Mystery Unfolds at Madhya Pradesh Distillery: Two Dead, Three Ill
India's Tribal Identity Reassessment: A Bold Move Towards Change
2 mins ago
India's Tribal Identity Reassessment: A Bold Move Towards Change
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi's Novel Approach to 2024 Candidates Tournament
4 mins ago
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi's Novel Approach to 2024 Candidates Tournament
Hassan, Karnataka Embraces New Era with Expanded CNG and PNG Availability
4 mins ago
Hassan, Karnataka Embraces New Era with Expanded CNG and PNG Availability
Latest Headlines
World News
Unforgettable Day for Young Wolves: Under-8s Train with First-Team Stars
16 seconds
Unforgettable Day for Young Wolves: Under-8s Train with First-Team Stars
Senators Blackburn and Tillis Propose Bill to Criminalize Highway Obstructions
21 seconds
Senators Blackburn and Tillis Propose Bill to Criminalize Highway Obstructions
Tim Payne: A Legacy of Leadership and Dedication at Cora Lynn
34 seconds
Tim Payne: A Legacy of Leadership and Dedication at Cora Lynn
Rebel News Reporter Arrested During Interview Attempt: Press Freedom in Question
2 mins
Rebel News Reporter Arrested During Interview Attempt: Press Freedom in Question
Pittsburgh Steelers' Collective Effort to Fill T.J. Watt's Void
2 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers' Collective Effort to Fill T.J. Watt's Void
India's Tribal Identity Reassessment: A Bold Move Towards Change
2 mins
India's Tribal Identity Reassessment: A Bold Move Towards Change
GM Quader Pledges Active Parliamentary Role, Dismisses Boycott Rumors
2 mins
GM Quader Pledges Active Parliamentary Role, Dismisses Boycott Rumors
FBCCI Delegation Congratulates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory
2 mins
FBCCI Delegation Congratulates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory
Ukrainian Committee Backs Military Bill amid Controversy over Amendments
2 mins
Ukrainian Committee Backs Military Bill amid Controversy over Amendments
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
14 mins
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
31 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app