Ancient Jain Inscription Unveiled in Tamil Nadu's Alandur Temple: Historical Link Between Chola and Pallava

The recent discovery at the Alandur Siva Subramaniaswami temple near Saint Thomas Mount railway station has unveiled an intriguing piece of history dating back to the Kampa Varma Pallava period in 875 CE. This find not only enriches our understanding of Jainism's presence in Tamil Nadu but also highlights the remarkable journey of a woman from Chola Nadu who embraced Jain doctrines in the Pallava domain.

Discovering the Past

The inscription, recorded by the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology department in 2004, provides a rare glimpse into the religious and cultural interconnections of ancient India. According to epigraphist S. Ramachandran, the use of the word ‘araandaanam’ signifies the site's original identity as a Jain temple, a detail corroborated by ancient Tamil literature. The narrative engraved on the stone tells the story of a Jain acharya named Veerakkuravar and his disciple, a woman whose philanthropic act of donating for food offerings at the Mangadu Jain temple is immortalized in the inscription.

Significance of the Find

This inscription is pivotal for several reasons. First, it documents the existence of Jainism in the region, providing concrete evidence of the religion's spread and influence during the Pallava period. Secondly, it underscores the significant role women played in religious and cultural philanthropy, challenging many preconceived notions about their societal positions during ancient times. Lastly, the preservation of this inscription is crucial for historical research, offering insights into the linguistic, religious, and cultural dynamics of 9th-century Tamil Nadu.

Preservation Efforts and Challenges

The ongoing renovation of the Siva Subramaniaswami temple presents both an opportunity and a challenge for the preservation of this invaluable inscription. As noted by Ramachandran, the slab has suffered damage over the years, making its preservation imperative to prevent further deterioration. Efforts are underway to relocate the stone slab to a safer environment where it can be studied and preserved for future generations.

As this story unfolds, it not only sheds light on the rich tapestry of India's religious history but also serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of individuals whose lives and actions continue to inspire curiosity and reverence centuries later. The discovery at the Alandur temple is a testament to the complex and intertwined nature of India's cultural heritage, offering a window into the past that informs our understanding of the present.