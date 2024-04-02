Ananya Panday's Paris Throwback Sparks Aditya Roy Kapur Photographer Rumors

Ananya Panday recently shared a throwback photo from her Paris trip, igniting speculations among fans about Aditya Roy Kapur being the photographer. The 'Gumraah' actor's quick reaction to the post by liking it added fuel to the ongoing rumors of their romantic involvement. This development comes amidst their rumored dating status, further intriguing their fanbase.

Rumored Romance Comes into Focus

Speculations about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship have been the talk of the town for quite some time. The duo has been spotted together on various occasions, including parties and holidays, leading to rumors about their dating life. Their recent collaboration for an eyewear brand shoot only heightened fans' excitement, with many noting their undeniable chemistry.

Fans React to Paris Throwback

Upon Ananya sharing the picturesque moment from Paris, fans were quick to speculate that Aditya might have been behind the lens. Their reactions in the comments section highlighted the public's keen interest in their rumored relationship. The post, complemented by Ananya's wish to return to Paris, served as a subtle nod to their shared memories, perhaps hinting at the depth of their relationship.

What This Means for Ananya and Aditya

While neither Ananya nor Aditya has confirmed their relationship officially, actions such as these continue to keep the rumor mill spinning. As they navigate their careers and personal lives under the public eye, their fans remain ever hopeful for a confirmation. Whether they are just friends or something more, it's clear that Ananya and Aditya share a special bond that captivates their audience.