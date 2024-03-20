Ananya Panday Captivates in Sea-Green Mermaidcore at Awards Night: Trendsetting Fashion Highlight

Ananya Panday's fashion moments are unapologetic. Whether a casual outing or an awards night, her sartorial choices never miss the mark. Recently, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress made a sequinned splash at a recent awards function. She picked a shimmery sea-green mermaidcore co-ord set for the night featuring a cropped blouse and a floor-sweeping skirt. The thigh-high slit elevated the drama quotient. The sleek snake-themed metallic detailing encrusted with glitter and coiled around her waist was the X factor. For makeup, the diva took the minimal-glam route. Just dewy-blushed cheeks with a hint of highlighter and matte pink lips. An eyeliner-kohl combo with mascara-coated lashes and well-arched eyebrows sealed the look. Statement silver rings were her only accessory for the star-studded ceremony and her crisscross heels were hard to miss.

Ananya's Fashion Evolution

At the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, Ananya Panday redefined the meaning of chic in a floral LBD (little black dress). The strapless Rahul Mishra number came with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with 3D flower embellishments and leaf patterns in silver accents. The asymmetrical hemline of the outfit delivered a spunky touch while the sequinned decoration elevated the edgy aesthetics. Funky heart-shaped earrings and statement multiple rings levelled up her style quotient. Ananya went for heavy-duty beauty strokes comprising rosy-contoured cheeks, glossy pink lips, smokey eyes, and shimmery metallic eyeshadow. Her tresses were parted in the middle and pulled back into a long ponytail.

Setting the Green Trend

Ananya Panday's flair for glitzy fits does not end here. Earlier at the Zee Cine Awards this year, the diva leaned on another green-sequinned gown by fashion label Georges Hobeika. The strapless number featured curved and structured edges with swirly scale-like patterns around the bodice. A hint of shimmery purple lines running across the thigh-slit ensemble contributed to the blingy effect. Silver hoops gleamed through her neatly secured updo and silver rings shined brightly. Blush-tinted cheeks, pink lips, and smokey eyes with shimmery green eyeshadow sealed her awe-inspiring avatar.

The Diva's Wardrobe Collections

Ananya Panday's wardrobe collections are a treat for fashion enthusiasts. Her unique ability to blend contemporary styles with classic elegance makes her a fashion icon for many. From rocking the mermaidcore trend to setting the stage on fire in chic LBDs, Ananya proves time and again that she's a versatile fashionista. Her bold choices and the ability to wear them with confidence sets her apart in the glittering world of Bollywood fashion.

As Ananya Panday continues to dazzle fans with her trendsetting appearances, it's clear she's not just a star on the rise in cinema but also in the fashion arena. Her recent sea-green mermaidcore ensemble is a testament to her fearless fashion sense, blending whimsy with elegance. As she keeps redefining glamour with her unique style, Ananya Panday's influence in the fashion world is undeniable, making her one to watch for the latest trends and style inspiration.