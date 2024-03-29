Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Shine in Debut Ad Amidst Sidharth Malhotra's Exit, Fans React

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, amid swirling dating rumors, have recently made waves by starring together in their first advertisement campaign for Scott Eyewear, sparking a flurry of reactions, especially with Aditya stepping in as Sidharth Malhotra's replacement. This collaboration has not only fueled the speculations around their relationship but has also ignited discussions among netizens regarding the brand's decision to switch ambassadors.

Advertisment

From Cozy Rumors to Co-stars

The rumors of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship took a tangible form when the duo was seen sharing the frame for Scott Eyewear. Their on-screen chemistry in the advertisement was palpable, with both actors donning purple ensembles and showcasing the brand's latest eyewear collection. Their appearance together has been interpreted as a confirmation of their relationship by many, further highlighted by their frequent sightings at public events and vacations.

Netizens' Mixed Reactions

The decision to replace Sidharth Malhotra with Aditya Roy Kapur as the male face of Scott Eyewear has elicited varied reactions from the online community. While some expressed disappointment over Sidharth's departure, citing a preference for the original pairing, others appeared to welcome the change, praising the fresh dynamic brought by Ananya and Aditya. However, a segment of netizens remains critical, questioning Aditya's modeling prowess and his recent acting endeavors, thereby sparking a debate over the brand's new direction.