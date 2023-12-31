en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Anand Mahindra Showcases Ingenious ‘Sofa Car’ Innovation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:43 pm EST
Anand Mahindra Showcases Ingenious ‘Sofa Car’ Innovation

Anand Mahindra, a prominent figure in the world of business, recently spotlighted an inventive endeavour where two individuals transformed a mundane sofa into a drivable machine. This unique amalgamation of comfort and mobility, showcased in a video shared by Mahindra, has captured significant attention across social media platforms, lauding the creativity and engineering prowess behind the project.

The Genesis of the Sofa Car

The project’s inception was on the YouTube channel Mekdev, where it was originally featured three years ago. The video meticulously details the process of converting the furniture into a car. Using a Computer-Aided Design (CAD) model, a system where steering is controlled by a lever, and throttle and braking managed by two handles, the inventors crafted a drivable entity out of a household item.

Embracing Grassroots Innovation

Underscoring the significance of grassroots inventors in the automotive industry, Mahindra commended the inventors’ passion and effort. His endorsement of the project serves as a testament to the value of innovation and creativity in unexpected areas, potentially inspiring a new wave of inventors to push the boundaries of conventional thinking.

The Social Media Sensation

The video has struck a chord with the online community, amassing nearly 470,000 views and 8,600 likes. It has sparked a plethora of comments from viewers, ranging from speculations on the practicality of driving such a vehicle in challenging terrains like the hills of Himachal Pradesh to suggestions for a game show aimed at discovering and supporting innovative talents.

0
Automotive India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment
The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation
BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
17 seconds
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
2 mins
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
4 mins
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
5 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
6 mins
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
7 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
8 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
8 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
10 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app