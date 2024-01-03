en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Anand Mahindra Applauds Street Vendor’s Bartending Skills, Likens Him to ‘Cocktail’ Star

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Anand Mahindra Applauds Street Vendor’s Bartending Skills, Likens Him to ‘Cocktail’ Star

In the bustling streets, where vendors cater to passersby with their array of goods, a remarkable talent has caught the eye of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group. Recently, Mahindra took to social media to express his admiration for a street vendor’s exceptional bartending skills, suggesting that the man could easily serve as the bartender at a New Year’s Eve party.

The Unveiling of a Hidden Talent

The business tycoon shared a video that showcases the vendor, lost in the rhythm of his art, expertly mixing a drink with a flair that can only be described as mesmerizing. The video, which has since garnered over 189K views, shows the vendor’s dexterity and proficiency in bartending, skills usually associated with high-end bars and not the bustling streets of a marketplace.

A Parallels Drawn

Mahindra drew a striking parallel between the vendor’s talents and those of Tom Cruise’s character in the movie ‘Cocktail’, a film celebrated for its depictions of bartending flair. This comparison not only highlights the vendor’s skill but also underlines the unexpected places where such talent can be found.

Netizens React

The video sparked a range of reactions from the internet community. Comments flooded in, ranging from simple expressions of amazement to acknowledgments of the vendor’s dedication and skill. The vendor’s artistry has clearly captivated an audience beyond the streets, emphasizing that talent can indeed be found in the most unexpected places and forms.

0
Business India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMP's Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?

By Geeta Pillai

Lucknow Drivers' Strike Leads to Surge in Prices of Essential Goods

By Rafia Tasleem

Bullish Trend Signal: Nifty500 Index Stocks Rally Above VWAP

By Saboor Bayat

The Indian Real Estate Sector in 2024: A Transformative Journey

By Rafia Tasleem

Twrl Milk Tea Introduces New Flavors in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores ...
@Business · 2 mins
Twrl Milk Tea Introduces New Flavors in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores ...
heart comment 0
Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals: India’s First Renewable Powered Terminal

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals: India's First Renewable Powered Terminal
Future of Solar Energy in West Virginia: A Battle Over Net Metering Credits

By Justice Nwafor

Future of Solar Energy in West Virginia: A Battle Over Net Metering Credits
Beyond Inc. Soars in Q4 2023; Concerns Loom Over Discounting Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Beyond Inc. Soars in Q4 2023; Concerns Loom Over Discounting Strategy
Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
29 seconds
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
45 seconds
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
1 min
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
1 min
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
2 mins
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
2 mins
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
2 mins
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
2 mins
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app