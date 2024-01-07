en English
Anagarika Dharmapala and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Pioneers of Buddhist Revival Movements

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Anagarika Dharmapala and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Pioneers of Buddhist Revival Movements

The seminal work of the late Prof. Balkrishna Govind Gokhale, published in the Journal of Asian and African Studies in February 1999, meticulously dissects the motivations and actions of two pivotal figures in the Buddhist revival movements of their respective homelands, Anagarika Dharmapala of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar of India. Both Dharmapala and Ambedkar utilized Buddhism as a mechanism to instigate social change and liberation from oppression, albeit in distinct ways that were shaped by their unique socio-political contexts.

Dharmapala: Reviving Buddhism to Reassert Identity

For Anagarika Dharmapala, the revival of Buddhism was intertwined with Sinhalese nationalism and the modernization of Buddhism. This was largely a response to the encroachment of Christianity and Western culture during British colonial rule. Dharmapala sought to restore the Buddhist identity and foster a sense of Sinhalese nationalism. His work extended beyond the shores of Sri Lanka as he worked tirelessly towards the restoration of sacred Buddhist sites in India, such as Bodh Gaya.

Ambedkar: Buddhism as a Path to Social Equality

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on the other hand, saw Buddhism as a means to uplift the marginalized ‘Untouchables’ in India. He viewed the religion as scientific and egalitarian, qualities he believed could be harnessed to dismantle the oppressive caste system in India. Instead of aligning with the popular freedom struggle led by Gandhi, Ambedkar chose to concentrate his efforts on the eradication of untouchability and caste-based discrimination. His personal conversion to Buddhism in 1956 was a symbolically powerful act that inspired millions of Dalits to follow suit. The legacy of Ambedkar’s Dalit Buddhist movement continues to be revered today, particularly amongst the Dalit community.

Two Paths, One Goal: Liberation through Buddhism

While their approaches differed, both Dharmapala and Ambedkar saw Buddhism as a path to liberation from oppression. Dharmapala promoted a modern, rational, and humanistic Buddhism that he hoped would guide the Sinhalese towards national pride and independence. Ambedkar, meanwhile, leveraged Buddhism to advocate for the political and social rights of the ‘Untouchables’, empowering them to rise above the limitations imposed by the caste system.

History India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

