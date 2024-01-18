An Unforgettable Wedding: Three Women from Shelter Homes Tie the Knot in Kota

In the heart of Kota, Rajasthan, an extraordinary event unfolded that warmed the hearts of its attendees and set an example for communities across India. Three women, two of whom are deaf and mute, reached a significant milestone in their lives as they entered the sacred bond of matrimony. The grandeur of the wedding, attended by 2,000 guests, reflected the immense joy and celebration of this special occasion. Among the distinguished guests was Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, indicating the significance of this ceremony.

Advertisment

A Uniquely Inspirational Journey

The brides, Punam, Sunita, and Meenakshi, were not born with silver spoons in their mouths but were separated from their families during childhood. They found solace under the protective umbrella of Rajasthan's Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Despite the challenges life threw at them, they honed their skills in sewing, knitting, and embroidery, proving that determination and resilience can overcome even the toughest conditions.

Marriage: A Community Endeavor

Advertisment

The task of finding suitable grooms for these resilient women was no less than a community project. The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and local administration conducted interviews to select the grooms from interested applicants. A sub-committee was formed, and a press note was issued, inviting eligible bachelors to participate in this noble cause. The grooms, Narendra Suwalka, a grocer; Mahavir Meghwal, a farmer; and Brijesh Parashar, a factory worker, were selected through this rigorous process.

Radiant Celebration of Love and Commitment

The wedding, sponsored by Motion Education, a leading educational institute in Kota, was nothing short of a fairytale. Traditional customs and rituals were followed meticulously, with the showering of flower petals and the chanting of Vedic mantras. The air was filled with joy, love, and a sense of camaraderie, marking a new beginning for the brides and their grooms.

In conclusion, this event marked a significant milestone not just for the brides and their grooms, but also for the community which came together to make it a grand success. It serves as a reminder of the collective effort and compassion that can make a difference in people's lives, especially those who are less privileged.