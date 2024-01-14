en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

An Austrian Legacy in an Indian Village: The Haimendorfs of Marlawai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
An Austrian Legacy in an Indian Village: The Haimendorfs of Marlawai

The unassuming village of Marlawai, nestled in the Jainoor mandal of the Kumurambheem Asifabad district in India, holds a rich, international heritage that transcends borders and eras. A testament to this is the enduring legacy of Austrian anthropologists Christoph von Furer-Haimendorf and his wife, Betty von Furer-Haimendorf, who have left an indelible mark on this humble abode.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

Between 1942 and 1945, amid the throes of World War II, the Haimendorfs conducted extensive research on the Raj Gond people. Despite Christoph’s Third Reich passport leading to their confinement within the Hyderabad state, the couple’s dedication to anthropology remained undeterred. Their meticulous fieldwork among various tribal groups during this challenging period provided critical insights into the tribal cultures of the region.

An Enduring Legacy

The couple’s contributions extended beyond academic research. Christoph later served as an Advisor for Tribes and Backward Classes to the Nizam’s Government of Hyderabad, advocating for tribal development and rights. His efforts culminated in meaningful land reforms, providing the indigenous tribes with a voice and rights they had previously been denied. Later, he pursued initiatives aimed at the preservation of their unique cultural and educational heritage, even teaching at the prestigious Osmania University.

Honoring the Haimendorfs

Decades after their departure, the villagers of Marlawai continue to honor the Haimendorfs’ contributions. They maintain a photo gallery in the couple’s former residence, now a heritage property, and commemorate their death anniversaries with heartfelt tributes annually. The village recently hosted a photo exhibition showcasing the couple’s work, with Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) making an appearance to pay her respects.

The enduring respect and admiration for the Haimendorfs in Marlawai bear witness to the profound impact they had on the community. Their legacy lives on, not just in scholarly articles and academia, but in the heart of a village they once called home.

0
History India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
7 mins ago
Ancient 386-Million-Year-Old Forest Discovered Near New York City
Scientists have confirmed the existence of the world’s oldest surviving forest, a mere two-hour drive from the bustling metropolis of New York City. Nestled in the serene Catskill Mountains, the forest dates back an astounding 386 million years, providing a window into the Earth’s distant past. Unearthing the Ancient Forest First discovered in 2009, at
Ancient 386-Million-Year-Old Forest Discovered Near New York City
New Interpretations of Oracle Bone Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Chinese Civilization
24 mins ago
New Interpretations of Oracle Bone Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Chinese Civilization
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
25 mins ago
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Haunted Oceania House Transforms into Spiritual Retreat
10 mins ago
Haunted Oceania House Transforms into Spiritual Retreat
Fareham Council to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings
14 mins ago
Fareham Council to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings
The Settlers: A Stark Portrayal of Western Colonialism
17 mins ago
The Settlers: A Stark Portrayal of Western Colonialism
Latest Headlines
World News
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
20 seconds
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
34 seconds
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
35 seconds
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
38 seconds
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
39 seconds
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
52 seconds
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
Texas Rio Grande Valley Clinches Victory Over Utah Valley State in College Basketball Showdown
54 seconds
Texas Rio Grande Valley Clinches Victory Over Utah Valley State in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
55 seconds
Oregon Ducks Triumph Over California Golden Bears in Thrilling Encounter
Charlotte Outshines UTSA in Competitive Basketball Clash
55 seconds
Charlotte Outshines UTSA in Competitive Basketball Clash
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
25 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
25 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
38 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
42 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
47 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app