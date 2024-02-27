AMU's Prof. Samina Khan Advocates for Performing Arts in Education at BITS Pilani Conference

At a prestigious international conference organized by BITS, Pilani, Prof. Samina Khan from Aligarh Muslim University's Department of English, spotlighted the transformative potential of integrating performing arts into India's educational framework. Her lecture, entitled 'Charting New Culturescape(s): Engaging in, with, through Performing Arts vis a vis NEP-2020,' delved into the evolution of education in India, emphasizing the enduring impact of colonial legacies and the pivotal role of performing arts in shaping educational discourses post-independence.

Colonial Influence and Educational Evolution

Prof. Khan embarked on a journey through time, mapping the contours of India's educational landscape from the colonial era to the present. She meticulously analyzed the socio-political ramifications of colonial rule on education, unveiling how these historical dynamics have sculpted contemporary educational policies and practices. By invoking the 'Context, Text, and Consequences' framework, Prof. Khan adeptly highlighted the critical intersections between colonial history, NEP 2020, and the broader cultural tapestry of India.

Performing Arts: A Vision for Future Education

In her compelling narrative, Prof. Khan championed the cause of 'Revision with a Vision'—a clarion call for the systematic incorporation of literature and performing arts into the educational syllabus. She argued that performing arts not only serve as a conduit for cultural expression but also play a crucial role in fostering creativity, critical thinking, and empathy among students. Prof. Khan's advocacy for a pedagogy that embraces India's rich heritage of expressive arts seeks to revolutionize classroom dynamics and stimulate intellectual and emotional growth among learners.

Implications for Contemporary Education

The essence of Prof. Samina Khan's discourse at BITS, Pilani, transcends academic boundaries, urging educators, scholars, and policymakers to re-envision the role of performing arts in education. Her insights into the synergistic relationship between education, culture, and the arts pave the way for a more holistic and inclusive educational model. By reimagining education through the prism of performing arts, Prof. Khan envisions a future where students are not only knowledgeable but also culturally cognizant and creatively empowered.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancement and shifting global paradigms, Prof. Samina Khan's lecture at BITS Pilani emerges as a beacon of hope, advocating for an education system that celebrates diversity, nurtures creativity, and honors India's profound cultural legacy. As society continues to grapple with the challenges of the 21st century, the integration of performing arts into education offers a promising pathway towards cultivating well-rounded, empathetic, and innovative minds capable of leading transformative change.