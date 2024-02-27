AMU Hosts 4-Day Workshop to Develop Trilingual Glossaries, Boosting Linguistic Diversity in Education

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) embarked on a transformative journey to enhance educational inclusivity and linguistic diversity by hosting a 4-day workshop focused on creating trilingual glossaries in Political Science and History. The event, which commenced on February 26, is a collaborative effort under the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, Government of India. AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Gulrez, alongside other distinguished academics, highlighted the workshop's crucial role in enriching students' and scholars' academic experiences through increased access to knowledge in their native languages.

Empowering Linguistic Diversity

The workshop's inception was marked by Prof. Gulrez's emphasis on the importance of language in education and civilization. He praised the initiative for its alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to promote linguistic diversity and inclusivity. Dr. Shahzad Ahmad Ansari, Assistant Director of CSTT, detailed the commission's objectives and the methodology behind compiling these essential glossaries, stressing the collaborative nature of this academic endeavor.

Enhancing Academic Experiences

Prof. Arif Nazir and Prof. M.J. Warsi, both esteemed in their respective fields, contributed insights on precise language use and the significance of lexicography. Their discussions underscored the workshop's potential to bridge gaps between different linguistic communities, thereby fostering a global understanding. The event also celebrated the release of Prof. Warsi's translation of 'Parinita', a Sahitya Akademi award-winning short story collection, further highlighting the workshop's commitment to literary and academic excellence.

Cultivating a Collaborative Effort

As the workshop progresses, participants are engaged in the meticulous process of compiling, writing, and editing trilingual glossaries. This process not only enriches the academic tools available in Political Science and History but also represents a step forward in realizing the goals set forth by the NEP 2020. The collaborative effort among scholars from various backgrounds serves as a testament to the academic community's dedication to enhancing educational access and inclusivity.

The AMU workshop on creating trilingual glossaries marks a significant stride towards embracing linguistic diversity within the academic realm. By facilitating access to knowledge in native languages, this initiative not only enriches the educational experience of students and scholars but also paves the way for a more inclusive and understanding global community. As the workshop concludes, its outcomes are anticipated to have a lasting impact on educational practices, promoting a deeper appreciation for linguistic diversity and its importance in fostering inclusivity.