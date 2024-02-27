AMU City School Students Triumph in Inter-School Quiz, Highlighting Extracurricular Benefits

In a remarkable display of intellect and teamwork, students from Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Aligarh Muslim University City School clinched top positions at the Akhtar Zaheer Rizwi Memorial Inter-School Quiz Competition. The event, catalyzing the significance of extracurricular activities in shaping young minds, was a battleground for students from various schools, with Mohammad Shariq and Yash Tomar emerging victorious at the senior and junior levels respectively.

Competition Overview

The quiz competition, organized by the AMU ABK Alumni Association, saw a fervent participation from schools across the region. Mohammad Shariq, a Class IX student, and Yash Tomar from Class VI, represented their school with commendable knowledge and strategy. Their victory was not just a win for the school but a testament to the importance of fostering academic excellence and personality development through extracurricular engagement.

Commendations and Encouragements

Following their victory, the School Principal, Mr. Syed Tanveer Nabi, and Vice-Principal, Dr. Mohd. Faiyazuddin, lauded the students for their achievement. They emphasized the role of such competitions in enhancing students' learning experience beyond the classroom. The educators encouraged more students to partake in similar activities, highlighting their crucial role in developing essential life skills such as communication, teamwork, and leadership.

Impact on Student Development

Participation in extracurricular activities like quizzes has been shown to have a profound impact on students' academic and personal growth. It fosters a sense of responsibility, boosts self-confidence, and promotes positive behavior, contributing significantly to their overall well-being. The victory of the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School students not only showcases their academic prowess but also underscores the broader educational value of engaging in diverse learning experiences.

As the community celebrates this achievement, the spotlight turns to the pivotal role of extracurricular activities in education. These platforms not only provide an avenue for showcasing talent but also equip students with the skills necessary for their future endeavors. The success of Mohammad Shariq and Yash Tomar serves as an inspiration to their peers, encouraging them to explore and excel in their interests beyond the traditional academic curriculum.