en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

AMU and UGC-HRDC to Conduct Online Short-Term Course on Social Work

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
AMU and UGC-HRDC to Conduct Online Short-Term Course on Social Work

The Department of Social Work at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in collaboration with the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) is preparing to host an online short-term course. The course, titled ‘Social Work Methods, Areas of Intervention and Community Outreach’, is tailored to equip faculty members and research scholars with enhanced knowledge and skills in the field of social work. The educational event is scheduled to transpire over a week, from January 18 to January 24, 2024.

A Comprehensive Course Outline

Designed with an academic and practical approach, the course aims to cover various facets of social work. It aims to delve into different methodologies, potential areas of intervention, and techniques for effective community outreach. The course outline has been meticulously crafted to provide a holistic understanding of the field to the participants.

Course Coordinators and Registration Details

Professor Naseem Ahmad Khan has been entrusted with the role of the Course Coordinator. Along with him, Dr. Mohammad Tahir, Dr. Qurratul Aein Ali, and Dr. Mohd Arif Khan will be serving as the Associate Course Coordinator, Course Co-Coordinator, and Course Co-Coordinator, respectively. Registrations for the course are now open and interested candidates can register through the official website hrdc.amu.ac.in/2023_24/index.php.

Implications for Social Work Professionals

This online short-term course stands as a remarkable opportunity for professionals in the field of social work. It promises to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge that can be directly applied to academic and field pursuits. It is anticipated that the course will play a significant role in shaping the future of social work, contributing to the growth and development of the field.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
In a sweeping move on his inaugural day, Governor Jeff Landry reversed a decision that had significant implications for Louisiana high school students. The governor revoked the alternative graduation pathway for seniors who fail to successfully navigate the state’s academic progress exam, known as the LEAP test. This alternative route, previously ratified by the Board
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
Hawaii's Leap Towards Universal Preschool Access: A Look at Nanakuli Elementary School's New Classrooms
14 mins ago
Hawaii's Leap Towards Universal Preschool Access: A Look at Nanakuli Elementary School's New Classrooms
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
17 mins ago
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
BSF Boot Camp in Suigam: A Deep Dive into the Life of a Soldier
4 mins ago
BSF Boot Camp in Suigam: A Deep Dive into the Life of a Soldier
NMIMS School of Hospitality Management Announces 2024 Admissions for BBA in Hospitality Operations & Management
10 mins ago
NMIMS School of Hospitality Management Announces 2024 Admissions for BBA in Hospitality Operations & Management
Power Outages from Severe Weather Lead to School Closures in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
12 mins ago
Power Outages from Severe Weather Lead to School Closures in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Faces Mounting Pressure to Resign Amid Post Office Scandal
58 seconds
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Faces Mounting Pressure to Resign Amid Post Office Scandal
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
1 min
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million
1 min
Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
2 mins
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons
2 mins
MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
3 mins
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
3 mins
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
4 mins
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
4 mins
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
5 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app