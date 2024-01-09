AMU and UGC-HRDC to Conduct Online Short-Term Course on Social Work

The Department of Social Work at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in collaboration with the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) is preparing to host an online short-term course. The course, titled ‘Social Work Methods, Areas of Intervention and Community Outreach’, is tailored to equip faculty members and research scholars with enhanced knowledge and skills in the field of social work. The educational event is scheduled to transpire over a week, from January 18 to January 24, 2024.

A Comprehensive Course Outline

Designed with an academic and practical approach, the course aims to cover various facets of social work. It aims to delve into different methodologies, potential areas of intervention, and techniques for effective community outreach. The course outline has been meticulously crafted to provide a holistic understanding of the field to the participants.

Course Coordinators and Registration Details

Professor Naseem Ahmad Khan has been entrusted with the role of the Course Coordinator. Along with him, Dr. Mohammad Tahir, Dr. Qurratul Aein Ali, and Dr. Mohd Arif Khan will be serving as the Associate Course Coordinator, Course Co-Coordinator, and Course Co-Coordinator, respectively. Registrations for the course are now open and interested candidates can register through the official website hrdc.amu.ac.in/2023_24/index.php.

Implications for Social Work Professionals

This online short-term course stands as a remarkable opportunity for professionals in the field of social work. It promises to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge that can be directly applied to academic and field pursuits. It is anticipated that the course will play a significant role in shaping the future of social work, contributing to the growth and development of the field.