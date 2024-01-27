Amritsar Institutions Host Sports, Literary, and Civic Events

Amritsar, a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage and educational institutions, recently witnessed a flurry of engaging events across its academic landscape. At the heart of these activities were sports, literature, martial arts, and civic awareness, each underscoring the commitment of these institutions to holistic student development.

Triumph of Sportsmanship at GNDU

The spirit of sportsmanship was in the air at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) as they celebrated the conclusion of their Inter-Department Football Competition. Teams from across different departments locked horns, with the electronics department and the law department emerging victorious in the boys' and girls' sections, respectively. The event was a testament to the competitive spirit and athletic prowess of the students, reflecting the institution's focus on fostering well-rounded individuals.

Literary Spotlight at Khalsa College

At Khalsa College of Education, literature took center stage with the launch of a new book titled 'Global Sustainable Development for Quality Living -- Now and After.' The book addresses the pressing challenges of our times and underscores the necessity for a comprehensive approach to sustainable development. The event served as a reminder of the institution's committment to nurturing a generation equipped to tackle global issues.

Martial Arts Championship at GNDU

Keeping the spirit of traditional martial arts alive, GNDU also hosted the All-India Inter-University Pencak Silat Championship. The event witnessed participation from over 500 students from 50 universities, each showcasing their skills and dedication to this art form. The championship highlighted the university's commitment to preserving cultural heritage while promoting physical fitness and discipline among students.

Civic Awareness at DAV College and Global Group of Institutes

DAV College observed National Youth Day with 'Competition Singhnad 2024,' a recitation contest where students presented Swami Vivekananda's thoughts, inspiring their peers to strive for excellence. In a similar vein, the Global Group of Institutes commemorated National Voters' Day with a presentation by students discussing poll reforms and the significance of voting. Aligned with the theme 'Nothing like Voting, I Vote for Sure,' the event highlighted the importance of civic participation and social responsibility.

In conclusion, the recent events in Amritsar's educational institutions have not only sparked enthusiasm among students but also emphasized the institutions' commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped to contribute positively to society.