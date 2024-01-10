en English
Agriculture

Amritsar Grapples with Power Outages Amidst Harsh Winter

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Amritsar Grapples with Power Outages Amidst Harsh Winter

In the heart of Punjab, the city of Amritsar and its surrounding rural areas are grappling with a harsh winter, exacerbated by frequent and prolonged unscheduled power outages. The unreliable electricity supply is causing significant disruption to daily life, with the elderly and children bearing the brunt of the cold due to inadequate heating facilities.

Disrupted Lives and Challenged Livelihoods

The region, currently in the grip of a severe cold wave, is experiencing foggy days and minimal sunlight. This has intensified the problems arising from these power outages. The lack of a regular and reliable electricity supply is not just affecting the comfort of homes but also the functioning of essential services. It is especially challenging for those whose livelihoods are closely tied with electricity, like the farmers in these rural areas.

Electricity: A Nighttime Luxury for Farmers

The power cuts are uniquely challenging for the farming community. These farmers rely on electricity to operate tubewells, a critical resource for irrigating their crops. However, the electricity supply for these tubewells is often provided at night, a time marked by extremely low temperatures. This makes the necessary task of watering the crops virtually impossible for the farmers. Harman Singh, a local farmer from Jandiala, voiced this struggle, emphasizing the need for daytime electricity supply to facilitate irrigation.

A Call for Timely Intervention

The current scenario underlines the importance of a regular and reliable electricity supply, especially during the harsh winter months. While the residents of Amritsar battle the cold wave, their struggle is aggravated by the lack of electricity. It is crucial that the authorities take note of this situation and intervene timely to ensure the comfort of the residents and the success of the farming community.

0
Agriculture India Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

