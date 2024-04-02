Amitabh Bachchan Showcases Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel, Calls It 'Marvel'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his experience of travelling through Mumbai's coastal road tunnel on social media, describing the infrastructure as a 'marvel'. The 81-year-old actor entered the tunnel before Haji Ali and exited halfway to Marine Drive, capturing his journey in a video that has since garnered significant attention. Bachchan's post on Instagram highlights the public's appreciation for the government's infrastructure project, which aims to significantly reduce travel time within the city.

Revolutionizing Mumbai's Commute

The coastal road tunnel, inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in March, is a key component of Mumbai's ambitious Coastal Road project. Spanning 10.8 kilometers, with a significant two-kilometer underground passage between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive, the project is designed to ease traffic congestion. The first phase of the road, connecting Worli and Marine Drive, has already made a noticeable impact by reducing the travel time between these two points from 40-45 minutes to just 10 minutes. With an estimated cost of Rs 12,721 crore, the project's second phase is eagerly anticipated to open for traffic by May 15, promising further benefits to Mumbai's commuters.

Infrastructure Worthy of Praise

Bachchan's recognition of the tunnel as a marvel underscores the significant engineering and planning efforts behind the Coastal Road project. The construction, which began in October 2018, has been a complex undertaking, involving advanced engineering techniques to ensure safety and efficiency. The tunnel not only serves a functional purpose but also represents a significant achievement in urban infrastructure development, worthy of the admiration it has received from citizens and celebrities alike.

Looking Ahead

As Mumbai awaits the completion of the Coastal Road project's second phase, the tunnel stands as a testament to the city's forward-thinking approach to solving its traffic woes. The project, once fully operational, is expected to dramatically improve the quality of life for Mumbai's residents by reducing travel times, decreasing pollution levels, and enhancing the city's overall connectivity. Amitabh Bachchan's spotlight on the tunnel has not only highlighted an important development in Mumbai's urban landscape but also sparked a conversation about the importance of infrastructure in shaping the future of India's megacities.

The Coastal Road project, named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, extends beyond mere convenience, symbolizing Mumbai's resilience and ambition. As the city continues to grow, projects like these serve as critical milestones in its journey towards becoming a more accessible and sustainable urban center.