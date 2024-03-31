Amitabh Bachchan Shares Glimpse of Stunt Without Safety Gear from 'Mr Natwarlal'

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Instagram to share a throwback from his action-packed days, specifically a daring stunt from his 1979 hit 'Mr Natwarlal'. The actor's post highlighted the lack of safety measures in place during those times, showcasing a still of him jumping off a 30-foot cliff without any harness, VFX, or face replacement, only landing on mattresses if lucky. Bachchan's reflection on past filming practices sheds light on the evolution of safety in the film industry.

Risk-Taking on Set

In his illustrious career, Amitabh Bachchan became synonymous with high-octane action films, earning him the title of Bollywood's 'Angry Young Man'. His willingness to perform daring stunts without the safety nets available today was not without consequence. The actor sustained several injuries over the years, most notably a near-fatal one on the set of 'Coolie' in 1982, which led to a nationwide outpouring of concern for his well-being. This incident marked a pivotal moment, gradually pushing the industry towards adopting stricter safety protocols for its performers.

Fan Reactions and Industry Changes

The response to Bachchan's post was overwhelmingly positive, with fans and fellow actors alike expressing admiration for his bravery and commitment to his craft. The post also sparked a conversation about how far the film industry has come in terms of ensuring the safety of its actors. Today, the use of harnesses, VFX, and other safety measures are standard practice, a stark contrast to the days when actors like Bachchan risked their lives for the sake of authenticity in action sequences.

Legacy and Learning

Amitabh Bachchan's walk down memory lane is not just a nostalgic trip to the past but also a reminder of the importance of safety in the entertainment industry. While his daredevil stunts are celebrated, they also serve as cautionary tales of what can happen in the absence of proper safety measures. As the industry continues to evolve, ensuring the well-being of its performers remains paramount, a lesson learned from the experiences of trailblazers like Bachchan.