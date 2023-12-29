en English
Amitabh Bachchan Recounts Helen’s Journey from War-Torn Burma to Bollywood Stardom on KBC

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
Amitabh Bachchan Recounts Helen’s Journey from War-Torn Burma to Bollywood Stardom on KBC

In a gripping episode of India’s popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) Season 15, a question revolving around the life of the iconic actress Helen put contestant Lalit Kumar in a spot. The query, worth 25 lakh rupees, asked about an actress born in Myanmar who fled to India during the Second World War. The options given to Lalit were Sulochana, Suraiya, Nadira, and Helen.

A difficult question leads to a cautious retreat

Caught in a quandary, Lalit Kumar decided to bow out of the game, securing 12,50,000 rupees. The show’s charismatic host, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, revealed that the correct response was Helen. The question’s backdrop, however, unfurled a tale of grit and determination that reverberated beyond the confines of the quiz show.

A journey from peril to fame

Bachchan narrated Helen’s traumatic escape from Myanmar, then Burma, during its Japanese occupation in 1943. The story of her subsequent ascent in the Indian film industry is a testament to her resilience and talent. Amitabh, who shared screen space with Helen in several films like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Don’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘The Great Gambler’, and ‘Ram Balram’, lauded Helen’s kindness and compassion.

A living legend

Now 85, Helen is celebrated for her unforgettable dance numbers and performances, particularly alongside Amitabh Bachchan, such as ‘Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana’ from the 1978 film ‘Don’. Amitabh conveyed his best wishes for Helen’s health and longevity. The episode also disclosed that Helen is slated to appear in Abhinay Deo’s thriller series ‘Brown’.

Beyond her remarkable career, Helen’s personal life is interwoven with the film industry. She is wedded to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and is the stepmother of Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan. As we continue to celebrate cinematic legends like Helen, we also commend the dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television, providing us with insights, reviews, and news.

History
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

