Business

AMFI Alters Market Categorization: A Look at Mazagon Dock, SJVN, and IREDA’s Financial Surge

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has unveiled its market categorization for H1 CY24, introducing an upward revision in the market capitalization thresholds for largecap and midcap classifications. The move is expected to reset the dynamics of the mutual fund landscape in India.

Revised Market Thresholds

Under the new guidelines, largecap companies have seen their market capitalization cutoff raised from Rs 49,700 crore to Rs 67,000 crore. These are companies that rank from 1-100 in terms of market capitalization. The midcap band, which includes companies ranked from 101-250, now has a threshold of Rs 22,000 crore, taking a leap from the earlier Rs 17,400 crore. Smallcap companies continue to be those ranked 251st and beyond.

Performance of Miniratna PSUs

Alongside the AMFI’s reclassification, key players in the market have shown considerable financial growth. On January 12, 2024, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, a leading defense sector company and a Miniratna PSU, had a market cap of Rs 46,197 crores, with its stock trading at Rs. 2292.40. The company, noted for its proficiency in constructing and refurbishing warships and submarines, boasts a robust order book of Rs 38,755 crores. In FY23, it recorded a substantial revenue increase of 36.52% coupled with significant profit growth.

Another Miniratna PSU making strides is SJVN Limited, a frontrunner in the renewable energy sector. With a market cap of Rs 36,944 crores and its stock trading at Rs 94.05, it has set an ambitious target of achieving a generation capacity of 50,000 MW by 2040. The company reported a healthy revenue increase of 21.57% in FY23.

In the same vein, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), a Miniratna PSU, had a market cap of Rs 28,033 crores, with its stock trading at Rs 104.40. IREDA’s loan book stood at Rs 47,514 crores in September 2023, and it managed to record a revenue growth of 21.75% in FY23, along with an increase in profits.

Implications for the Mutual Fund Landscape

The AMFI’s decision to revise market capitalization thresholds is bound to have implications on the mutual fund landscape, influencing fund management strategies. The changes could potentially lead to a shift in the composition of mutual fund portfolios while providing investors with a broader spectrum of investment options.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

