en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Amendment to India’s Forest Conservation Act Sparks Environmental Debate

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Amendment to India’s Forest Conservation Act Sparks Environmental Debate

India’s Forest Conservation Act has undergone a transformative amendment, introducing significant changes in the management of private forests and unrecorded deemed forests. The revised legislation now permits construction in these areas, a move that was previously barred. In accordance with this amendment, private homestead owners in Uttarakhand and Goa are now granted the right to construct residential buildings, limited to a built-up area of 250 square meters, for domestic purposes solely.

Environmental Conditions and Concerns

The guidelines, published on the Parivesh website, establish that these activities must abide by environmental conditions such as minimal tree felling and soil conservation measures. While this change is designed to alleviate the hardships of homestead owners, experts express apprehension that it may set off a construction boom, leading to a heightened environmental impact and fragmentation of private forests with roads and houses. They propose that this allowance for construction could have been better managed through the implementation of tradable development rights, providing compensation to landowners without jeopardizing forest integrity.

Regulatory Approval and Standard Conditions

The Ministry of Environment has clarified that permissions for construction are subject to regulatory approval and standard environmental conditions. The Union environment ministry has allowed homestead owners in Mussoorie and Goa’s private and deemed forests to construct residential buildings, although the ban on construction of institutional and commercial buildings on such land persists. The latest amendment of the Forest Conservation Act exempts unrecorded deemed forests and private plantations from its purview, removing the protection that such areas enjoyed under the older law. The construction, previously not allowed, has been made possible because of the latest amendment.

Other Amendments and Criticisms

The amended Act exempts certain forest lands for security-related infrastructure and projects of national importance, which has received sharp criticism from several state governments, policy experts, and conservationists. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in India has amended the Forest Conservation Act. The amendment aims to streamline the process for obtaining forest clearances for infrastructure and development projects. This move is expected to balance environmental protection with the country’s developmental needs.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gandhi Memorial Camp College Partners with Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning to Launch Online Courses

By Dil Bar Irshad

Deputy Commissioner Releases Rs 26 Lakh for Education of Children of Construction Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development

By Rafia Tasleem

Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and ...
@India · 6 mins
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and ...
heart comment 0
Electric Shock Incident in India Underscores Importance of Safety Measures

By Rafia Tasleem

Electric Shock Incident in India Underscores Importance of Safety Measures
India’s Economic Outlook: A Journey Towards Robust Growth

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Economic Outlook: A Journey Towards Robust Growth
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?

By Rafia Tasleem

Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
Violence in Northeast India Displaces Bnei Menashe Jewish Community; Seeks Accelerated Immigration to Israel

By Rafia Tasleem

Violence in Northeast India Displaces Bnei Menashe Jewish Community; Seeks Accelerated Immigration to Israel
Latest Headlines
World News
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
15 seconds
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
1 min
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
1 min
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
1 min
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
3 mins
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
3 mins
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
4 mins
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
5 mins
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
6 mins
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
8 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app