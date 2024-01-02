Amendment to India’s Forest Conservation Act Sparks Environmental Debate

India’s Forest Conservation Act has undergone a transformative amendment, introducing significant changes in the management of private forests and unrecorded deemed forests. The revised legislation now permits construction in these areas, a move that was previously barred. In accordance with this amendment, private homestead owners in Uttarakhand and Goa are now granted the right to construct residential buildings, limited to a built-up area of 250 square meters, for domestic purposes solely.

Environmental Conditions and Concerns

The guidelines, published on the Parivesh website, establish that these activities must abide by environmental conditions such as minimal tree felling and soil conservation measures. While this change is designed to alleviate the hardships of homestead owners, experts express apprehension that it may set off a construction boom, leading to a heightened environmental impact and fragmentation of private forests with roads and houses. They propose that this allowance for construction could have been better managed through the implementation of tradable development rights, providing compensation to landowners without jeopardizing forest integrity.

Regulatory Approval and Standard Conditions

The Ministry of Environment has clarified that permissions for construction are subject to regulatory approval and standard environmental conditions. The Union environment ministry has allowed homestead owners in Mussoorie and Goa’s private and deemed forests to construct residential buildings, although the ban on construction of institutional and commercial buildings on such land persists. The latest amendment of the Forest Conservation Act exempts unrecorded deemed forests and private plantations from its purview, removing the protection that such areas enjoyed under the older law. The construction, previously not allowed, has been made possible because of the latest amendment.

Other Amendments and Criticisms

The amended Act exempts certain forest lands for security-related infrastructure and projects of national importance, which has received sharp criticism from several state governments, policy experts, and conservationists. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in India has amended the Forest Conservation Act. The amendment aims to streamline the process for obtaining forest clearances for infrastructure and development projects. This move is expected to balance environmental protection with the country’s developmental needs.