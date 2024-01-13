AMC Seals Over 5,000 Properties in Ahmedabad, Collects Rs 8.28 Crore in Property Taxes

The property tax department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) escalated its efforts against tax evasion on Friday, sealing a substantial 5,216 properties across the city. The crackdown, a part of AMC’s strategic operations to recover unpaid property taxes, resulted in a significant haul of Rs 8.28 crore in taxes in a single day.

Uneven Distribution across the City

The stringent measures were not evenly distributed across the city. The West Zone bore the brunt of the operation, with the highest number of sealed properties at 1,251. The East Zone was not far behind, with 1,188 properties coming under the AMC’s radar. Other zones including the Central, North, South, North West, and South West saw 450, 363, 607, 653, and 704 properties sealed respectively.

Impact on Public Services

Among the sealed properties was the Shahpur Secondary School located in the Shahpur area. The action led to a disruption in school activities, forcing the administration to send students home prematurely. The incident has raised questions about the impact of such stringent tax recovery operations on public services and infrastructure.

AMC’s Tax Recovery Drive

The recent action is part of AMC’s ongoing efforts to tackle the issue of property tax evasion, a problem that drains substantial resources from the city’s budget. The corporation has been stepping up its operations, targeting properties with pending tax payments. Despite the disruption caused, the crackdown has proven effective in collecting substantial amounts of unpaid taxes.