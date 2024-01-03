en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amber Enterprises Acquires 60% Stake in Ascent Circuits, Strengthening EMS Portfolio

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Amber Enterprises Acquires 60% Stake in Ascent Circuits, Strengthening EMS Portfolio

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, through its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics, has acquired a 60% stake in Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd, a move aimed at bolstering its position in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. The strategic acquisition is part of an effort to strengthen Amber’s EMS portfolio, enabling backward integration into passive components of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies and enhancing local value addition.

Ascent Circuits: A Strategic Acquisition

Ascent Circuits, located in South India, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of PCBs, including single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered, and RF PCBs. The company caters to a diverse array of sectors such as Aerospace & Defence, Medical, Energy solutions, Automotive, Telecom, Data centres, Consumer Electronics, IT, and Lighting. With a robust client base including prominent names like ISRO, BEL, BHEL, Ascent Circuits also exports its products internationally, serving the automotive, telecom, and consumer electronics industries.

Amber Enterprises: Diversified Manufacturing Excellence

Amber Enterprises operates across three main verticals: consumer durables, EMS, and Railway subsystems and mobility. The consumer durables segment includes air conditioners and related components, while the EMS business, through ILJIN Electronics and EVER Electronics, provides solutions across various industries. The Railway subsystems & mobility division offers integrated solutions for rolling stock customers, Indian Railways, Metro, RRTS, buses, and the Defence segment.

Impact on Amber’s Market Position

The acquisition of Ascent Circuits is an essential part of Amber’s broader plans to expand its footprint in the EMS sector. By incorporating the manufacturing of Bare PCB Boards and improving research and development capabilities, Amber aims to elevate its market position. Following the announcement, shares of Amber Enterprises experienced a modest increase of 0.34%, reaching ₹3 114.60 at 3.20 pm on the BSE, indicating a positive market response to the strategic move.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goldman Sachs Triumphs with $650M Inaugural Life Sciences Fund

By BNN Correspondents

Orea Mining Corp. Faces Financial Filing Failure: A Crisis Triggered by Acquisition Delays

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TransPerfect CEO Eyes News Journal Acquisition Amid Legal Spat

By Ayesha Mumtaz

North Macedonia Cancels Billion-Euro Hydro Power Plant Tender

By Safak Costu

Navigating the Economic Uncertainty: A Glimpse into Canada's 2024 Land ...
@Business · 58 seconds
Navigating the Economic Uncertainty: A Glimpse into Canada's 2024 Land ...
heart comment 0
Senate Investigation Exposes AbbVie’s Offshore Tax Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Senate Investigation Exposes AbbVie’s Offshore Tax Strategies
BRC Application Achieves Significant User Growth; Eyes on Prominence in BRC-20 and Bitcoin Ecosystems

By BNN Correspondents

BRC Application Achieves Significant User Growth; Eyes on Prominence in BRC-20 and Bitcoin Ecosystems
Dispute Resolution Sector: A Year in Review and Forward-Looking Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Dispute Resolution Sector: A Year in Review and Forward-Looking Developments
Mamas & Papas Celebrates Record Year with Stellar Christmas Trading Results

By Geeta Pillai

Mamas & Papas Celebrates Record Year with Stellar Christmas Trading Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict
30 seconds
Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Encouraging Voter Participation and BJP's Strategy
38 seconds
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Encouraging Voter Participation and BJP's Strategy
Windtree Therapeutics: A Balance of Potential and Uncertainty
40 seconds
Windtree Therapeutics: A Balance of Potential and Uncertainty
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
54 seconds
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
1 min
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
2 mins
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
2 mins
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
3 mins
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
3 mins
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app