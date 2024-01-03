Amber Enterprises Acquires 60% Stake in Ascent Circuits, Strengthening EMS Portfolio

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, through its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics, has acquired a 60% stake in Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd, a move aimed at bolstering its position in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. The strategic acquisition is part of an effort to strengthen Amber’s EMS portfolio, enabling backward integration into passive components of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies and enhancing local value addition.

Ascent Circuits: A Strategic Acquisition

Ascent Circuits, located in South India, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of PCBs, including single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered, and RF PCBs. The company caters to a diverse array of sectors such as Aerospace & Defence, Medical, Energy solutions, Automotive, Telecom, Data centres, Consumer Electronics, IT, and Lighting. With a robust client base including prominent names like ISRO, BEL, BHEL, Ascent Circuits also exports its products internationally, serving the automotive, telecom, and consumer electronics industries.

Amber Enterprises: Diversified Manufacturing Excellence

Amber Enterprises operates across three main verticals: consumer durables, EMS, and Railway subsystems and mobility. The consumer durables segment includes air conditioners and related components, while the EMS business, through ILJIN Electronics and EVER Electronics, provides solutions across various industries. The Railway subsystems & mobility division offers integrated solutions for rolling stock customers, Indian Railways, Metro, RRTS, buses, and the Defence segment.

Impact on Amber’s Market Position

The acquisition of Ascent Circuits is an essential part of Amber’s broader plans to expand its footprint in the EMS sector. By incorporating the manufacturing of Bare PCB Boards and improving research and development capabilities, Amber aims to elevate its market position. Following the announcement, shares of Amber Enterprises experienced a modest increase of 0.34%, reaching ₹3 114.60 at 3.20 pm on the BSE, indicating a positive market response to the strategic move.