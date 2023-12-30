Amazon Slashes iPhone 15 Price: New Features at a More Affordable Rate

In an unexpected move, Amazon has announced a significant price reduction for Apple’s iPhone 15, initially launched at the Wonderlust event on September 12, 2023, listed at an original price of ₹79,990. As per the new pricing scheme, the much-awaited smartphone is now available for ₹74,990. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI bank card users can avail of a 5% cashback offer, further pulling down the price to ₹71,245.

The Wonders of Dynamic Island Technology

The iPhone 15, a marvel of modern technology, introduces the innovative Dynamic Island feature, a refreshing shift away from the notch system of the previous models. With this technology, Apple offers a more interactive and user-friendly interface. The device continues to sport a 6.1-inch display, but its brightness has been doubled to an astonishing 2000 nits, promising visuals that are more vibrant and easier on the eyes.

Enhanced Camera System and Processing Power

Flaunting a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor, the iPhone 15 provides 100% Focus Pixels for faster autofocus, alongside the ability to capture images at multiple zoom levels. The new Smart HDR system and an automated Portrait mode are other notable improvements in the camera system. The smartphone is powered by the A16 Bionic SoC, boasting two high-performance cores and a 6-core CPU, which effectively reduces power consumption by 20%. It also showcases a 16-core Neural Engine capable of performing nearly 17 trillion operations per second, setting a new standard for smartphone performance.

Amazon’s Unprecedented Offer

Amazon’s price drop on the iPhone 15 applies to all storage variants. The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions are all available at discounted rates, making high-end technology more accessible to the masses. Furthermore, customers can avail themselves of exchange offers, with a maximum exchange amount of up to ₹32,050. The iPhone 15, available in various color options, is now more affordable than ever, thanks to Amazon’s limited-period offer.