en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amazon Slashes iPhone 15 Price: New Features at a More Affordable Rate

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:50 pm EST
Amazon Slashes iPhone 15 Price: New Features at a More Affordable Rate

In an unexpected move, Amazon has announced a significant price reduction for Apple’s iPhone 15, initially launched at the Wonderlust event on September 12, 2023, listed at an original price of ₹79,990. As per the new pricing scheme, the much-awaited smartphone is now available for ₹74,990. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI bank card users can avail of a 5% cashback offer, further pulling down the price to ₹71,245.

The Wonders of Dynamic Island Technology

The iPhone 15, a marvel of modern technology, introduces the innovative Dynamic Island feature, a refreshing shift away from the notch system of the previous models. With this technology, Apple offers a more interactive and user-friendly interface. The device continues to sport a 6.1-inch display, but its brightness has been doubled to an astonishing 2000 nits, promising visuals that are more vibrant and easier on the eyes.

Enhanced Camera System and Processing Power

Flaunting a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor, the iPhone 15 provides 100% Focus Pixels for faster autofocus, alongside the ability to capture images at multiple zoom levels. The new Smart HDR system and an automated Portrait mode are other notable improvements in the camera system. The smartphone is powered by the A16 Bionic SoC, boasting two high-performance cores and a 6-core CPU, which effectively reduces power consumption by 20%. It also showcases a 16-core Neural Engine capable of performing nearly 17 trillion operations per second, setting a new standard for smartphone performance.

Amazon’s Unprecedented Offer

Amazon’s price drop on the iPhone 15 applies to all storage variants. The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions are all available at discounted rates, making high-end technology more accessible to the masses. Furthermore, customers can avail themselves of exchange offers, with a maximum exchange amount of up to ₹32,050. The iPhone 15, available in various color options, is now more affordable than ever, thanks to Amazon’s limited-period offer.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By Saboor Bayat

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and O ...
@Business · 6 mins
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and O ...
heart comment 0
Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector Distress

By Bijay Laxmi

JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector Distress
Latest Headlines
World News
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
17 seconds
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
4 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
4 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
5 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
5 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
7 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
8 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
9 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
11 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
5 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app