Amazon's Republic Day Sale is offering a whopping discount of up to 72% on computer accessories. The focus is on items that enhance the computing experience, from wireless keyboards and mice to laptop bags and keyboard-mouse combos. These products, key for productivity and ergonomic workspaces, are now available at significantly reduced prices.

Among the highlighted items is the Lenovo 15.6 inch Slim Everyday Backpack, manufactured in India, water-resistant, ergonomically designed, and suitable for up to 15.6-inch laptops. The Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse offers advanced optical tracking and a 12-month battery life. The Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard can switch between three Bluetooth-enabled devices and boasts a 24-month battery life. For gaming enthusiasts, the Zebronics Zeb Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo features a multicolor LED keyboard with integrated media control and a durable aluminum body. The Dell KM3322W Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set is notable for its anti-fade keys, optical mouse technology, and a battery life of up to 36 months, making it a reliable choice for both home and office use.

The article includes a disclaimer about an affiliate partnership with Livemint, indicating that purchases made through the links may provide revenue to Livemint. The fastest-growing news website globally, Livemint, is recognized for its comprehensive coverage of business and financial news.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale extends across a vast array of product categories, offering exclusive deals and attractive discounts. Standout phone deals, discounts on vacuum cleaners, and mega deals on a wide range of products from smartphones to home appliances are all part of the sale. In addition to the discounts, bank offers for SBI card holders and Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users are also available, making this sale a great opportunity for customers to invest in high-quality products at reduced prices.