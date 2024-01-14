en English
Amazon Offers Discount on Apple’s AirTags: A Pocket-Friendly Tracker for Your Assets

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST
Offering a pocket-friendly opportunity for Apple device owners, Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s AirTags, with the list price of a four-pack, originally $99, slashed to $89. An additional $10 Amazon coupon brings the price further down to $79. These Bluetooth trackers, slightly larger than a quarter, are a vital gadget in personal asset management, allowing users to keep track of their possessions using Apple’s Find My network.

Unparalleled Tracking Capabilities

AirTags have been commended for their precise tracking capabilities. They can track up to 32 different items through the Find My app on an Apple device. In addition to this robust tracking ability, these gadgets are maintenance-free with a battery life of approximately one year, making them an essential accessory for Apple device users.

Designed to Last

AirTags are not just about functionality, they are also built to last. With an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, they are durable and designed to withstand the rigors of daily use. This current promotional deal on Amazon provides a cost-effective opportunity for Apple users to secure their possessions with a reliable and durable tracker.

In other news, Google has removed several cryptocurrency exchanges from its Play Store in India, following non-compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas showcased innovative technology such as Naqi Logix earbuds with hands-free functionality and Intel’s integration of artificial intelligence into PCs.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

