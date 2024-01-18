en English
Business

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: High-End 55-inch TVs at Steep Discounts

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
In a bid to delight tech enthusiasts and home entertainment seekers, Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is offering an attractive range of discounts on 55-inch TVs. With price slashes going as high as 42%, the sale is a golden opportunity for shoppers to equip their homes with state-of-the-art television sets from leading brands such as Samsung, Mi, LG, Vu, and Kodak.

Unveiling the Smart TV Bonanza

The highlight of the sale is the substantial discounts on 55-inch TVs. Take for instance, the Samsung’s 55-inch Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This model is currently available at a whopping 41% discount. It boasts of multiple connectivity ports, internet-supported apps, 4K resolution, and a Q Symphony sound system, all designed to provide an immersive viewing experience.

Not far behind is the Mi 55-inch X Series 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV, available at a discount of 31%. It comes with a host of features such as built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Dolby Audio, ensuring an unparalleled audio-visual experience.

Another standout deal is the LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, which is up for grabs at a 40% discount. This model is equipped with an AI processor, WebOS, HDR, and multiple connectivity options, promising a seamless smart TV experience.

Additional Benefits for Shoppers

Adding to the allure of the sale, Amazon is offering an additional 10% discount for SBI debit and credit card users across various product categories. This makes the already discounted prices even more enticing. Additionally, the sale includes other benefits such as cashback, free delivery on the first order, and same-day delivery options, making the shopping experience more rewarding for customers.

Extended Sale Period

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, which started on January 13, has been extended until January 19, providing shoppers with ample time to make their purchases. So, if you’ve been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, now is the perfect time to seize these lucrative deals.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

