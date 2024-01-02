Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Unprecedented Discounts on Washing Machines

The forthcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is poised to shake up the home appliances market with unprecedented discounts on a plethora of washing machines. The festival’s array of deals presents a golden opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their household gadgets.

Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The first star of the show is the Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine. This state-of-the-art appliance, previously priced at Rs. 22,900, will now be available at a whopping 48% discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 11,990. Additional discounts also beckon for those making HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Washing Machine

Next in line is the LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter washing machine. Initially priced at Rs. 56,900, the machine’s cost has been slashed by 30%, making it available at Rs. 39,990. Additional HDFC Bank credit incentives further sweeten the deal.

Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine follows suit. Offered at Rs. 15,490, this washing machine comes with a 26% discount. More savings await customers through OneCard Credit Card discounts and exchange offers.

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5-Star Washing Machine

Another enticing deal is on the Godrej 6.5 Kg 5-Star washing machine. Priced at Rs. 12,490 after a 30% discount from the original Rs. 17,900 price, this machine also offers HDFC Bank transaction discounts and exchange savings.

AI-Powered IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine

Lastly, the AI-powered IFB 6 Kg 5 Star washing machine sees a 23% price reduction to Rs. 22,990 from its original Rs. 29,990. Additional OneCard Credit Card benefits and exchange offers are also applicable.

These deals, offering a diverse array of features such as various wash programs, energy efficiency, and AI technology, aim to cater to the multifarious needs of consumers during the festive season.