Business

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Unprecedented Discounts on Washing Machines

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Unprecedented Discounts on Washing Machines

The forthcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is poised to shake up the home appliances market with unprecedented discounts on a plethora of washing machines. The festival’s array of deals presents a golden opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their household gadgets.

Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The first star of the show is the Haier 6 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine. This state-of-the-art appliance, previously priced at Rs. 22,900, will now be available at a whopping 48% discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 11,990. Additional discounts also beckon for those making HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Washing Machine

Next in line is the LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter washing machine. Initially priced at Rs. 56,900, the machine’s cost has been slashed by 30%, making it available at Rs. 39,990. Additional HDFC Bank credit incentives further sweeten the deal.

Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine follows suit. Offered at Rs. 15,490, this washing machine comes with a 26% discount. More savings await customers through OneCard Credit Card discounts and exchange offers.

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5-Star Washing Machine

Another enticing deal is on the Godrej 6.5 Kg 5-Star washing machine. Priced at Rs. 12,490 after a 30% discount from the original Rs. 17,900 price, this machine also offers HDFC Bank transaction discounts and exchange savings.

AI-Powered IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine

Lastly, the AI-powered IFB 6 Kg 5 Star washing machine sees a 23% price reduction to Rs. 22,990 from its original Rs. 29,990. Additional OneCard Credit Card benefits and exchange offers are also applicable.

These deals, offering a diverse array of features such as various wash programs, energy efficiency, and AI technology, aim to cater to the multifarious needs of consumers during the festive season.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

