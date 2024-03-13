Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Halt Sales of Inhumane Glue Traps After PETA India's Appeal

Several major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho, have taken a significant stance against animal cruelty by discontinuing the sale of glue traps. This decision came after intense pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, highlighting a growing movement towards more humane treatment of animals in the country.

Collective Action for Animal Welfare

Glue traps, known for causing prolonged suffering to animals, have been a controversial product on the market. These traps, which are designed to capture rats and other small animals, often result in a slow, painful death for the creatures caught in them. The animals, unable to escape the sticky adhesive, succumb to starvation, dehydration, or self-inflicted injuries in their desperate attempts to get free. Recognizing the cruelty behind these products, Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho, alongside other e-commerce giants like Snapdeal and JioMart, have decided to remove them from their platforms. This move aligns with the broader national effort to ban the manufacture, sale, and use of glue traps across several states and union territories in India.

PETA India's Role and the Industry's Response

PETA India has been at the forefront of advocating for the ban of glue traps, highlighting the inhumane nature of these products. The organization has praised the e-commerce platforms for their decision to prioritize animal welfare. However, PETA India continues to push for more comprehensive action, urging other retailers such as BigBasket and IndiaMART to follow suit. The group also encourages the public to actively participate in the movement by calling on retailers to stop selling glue traps. This collective effort demonstrates a significant shift in how businesses and consumers view and respond to issues of animal cruelty.

Broader Implications and Future Directions

The decision to ban glue traps is part of a larger trend of e-commerce platforms taking a stand against products that harm animals. Amazon and others have also banned the sale of illegal wildlife products, signaling a commitment to environmental conservation and animal welfare. The government's role, as seen in the Delhi government's recent ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of glue traps, further underscores the importance of regulatory support in addressing these issues. While the removal of glue traps from online retailers is a significant win for animal rights activists, it also raises questions about how society can better manage human-wildlife conflicts in a humane and ethical manner.