en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amara Raja’s Giga Corridor Project: A New Chapter in Telangana’s Energy Narrative

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Amara Raja’s Giga Corridor Project: A New Chapter in Telangana’s Energy Narrative

On January 3, a delegation from Amara Raja, led by Chairman and Managing Director Jayadev Galla, convened with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Minister for ITE&C and Industries D Sridhar Babu. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss Amara Raja’s ambitious Giga Corridor project and explore potential avenues for future collaboration.

Eye on the Energy & Mobility Sector

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) is a significant player in India’s energy storage and mobility sector. Crowned as one of the country’s top battery manufacturers for industrial and automotive use, the company has been instrumental in shaping the nation’s energy landscape.

Amara Raja’s Giga Corridor Project

The Giga Corridor project envisages the setup of one of India’s largest lithium-ion Giga Factories for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing. It also includes a Battery Pack assembly unit at Telangana New Energy Park, Mahbubnagar. The company is additionally investing Rs 9,500 crores in an R&D hub named E-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad. These initiatives are expected to create 4,500 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs.

Telangana Government’s Support

Chief Minister Reddy assured Amara Raja of the necessary support for the operationalization of the Giga Factory, Pack Assembly, and E-Positive Energy Labs. He emphasized Telangana’s commitment to clean energy and ACC as a priority sector. Jayadev Galla expressed gratitude for the state’s ongoing support and highlighted Amara Raja’s expansion plans in the EV and New Energy sector.

The meeting also included State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary of Investment Promotion Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

0
Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector

By Geeta Pillai

HqO Unveils '2024 Best Spaces to Work in London' to Revolutionize Commercial Real Estate

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Expro Marks 40 Years of Subsea Technology Leadership ...
@Business · 44 seconds
Expro Marks 40 Years of Subsea Technology Leadership ...
heart comment 0
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: A Beacon in the Market

By Rizwan Shah

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: A Beacon in the Market
Local Currency Debt: South Africa’s Economic Lifeline Amidst Rising Fiscal Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

Local Currency Debt: South Africa's Economic Lifeline Amidst Rising Fiscal Challenges
Breal Group Acquires Purity Brewing Co, Ensuring Its Continued Success

By BNN Correspondents

Breal Group Acquires Purity Brewing Co, Ensuring Its Continued Success
Hydrogen Utopia Scales Up with Investment in Cannabis Producer and Expansion into Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Hydrogen Utopia Scales Up with Investment in Cannabis Producer and Expansion into Ireland
Latest Headlines
World News
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
14 seconds
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
38 seconds
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
1 min
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
1 min
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
1 min
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
1 min
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom 'Satch' Sanders
1 min
Boston Celtics Dismiss Coach Tommy Heinsohn, Appoint Tom 'Satch' Sanders
Netanyahu Advocates for Continued Military Pressure Amid Hostage Crisis and Waning Popularity
2 mins
Netanyahu Advocates for Continued Military Pressure Amid Hostage Crisis and Waning Popularity
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
4 mins
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
59 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app