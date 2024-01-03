Amara Raja’s Giga Corridor Project: A New Chapter in Telangana’s Energy Narrative

On January 3, a delegation from Amara Raja, led by Chairman and Managing Director Jayadev Galla, convened with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Minister for ITE&C and Industries D Sridhar Babu. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss Amara Raja’s ambitious Giga Corridor project and explore potential avenues for future collaboration.

Eye on the Energy & Mobility Sector

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) is a significant player in India’s energy storage and mobility sector. Crowned as one of the country’s top battery manufacturers for industrial and automotive use, the company has been instrumental in shaping the nation’s energy landscape.

Amara Raja’s Giga Corridor Project

The Giga Corridor project envisages the setup of one of India’s largest lithium-ion Giga Factories for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing. It also includes a Battery Pack assembly unit at Telangana New Energy Park, Mahbubnagar. The company is additionally investing Rs 9,500 crores in an R&D hub named E-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad. These initiatives are expected to create 4,500 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs.

Telangana Government’s Support

Chief Minister Reddy assured Amara Raja of the necessary support for the operationalization of the Giga Factory, Pack Assembly, and E-Positive Energy Labs. He emphasized Telangana’s commitment to clean energy and ACC as a priority sector. Jayadev Galla expressed gratitude for the state’s ongoing support and highlighted Amara Raja’s expansion plans in the EV and New Energy sector.

The meeting also included State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary of Investment Promotion Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.