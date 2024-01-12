en English
Aman Sethi Takes Helm as Editor-In-Chief of openDemocracy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
openDemocracy, a leading independent journalism organization, has announced the appointment of esteemed journalist Aman Sethi as its new editor-in-chief. With an illustrious career spanning multiple renowned publications, Sethi is set to bring a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the organization.

A Diverse and Accomplished Background

Sethi’s journey in journalism has been diverse, with his roles ranging from deputy executive editor at HuffPost to editorial director at Coda Media. His tenure as editor-in-chief of HuffPost India and associate editor at the Hindustan Times have further honed his leadership skills in the field. Not limited to editorial roles, Sethi’s portfolio also includes correspondent roles at The Hindu, where he covered significant global issues from India’s Maoist insurgency to controversial land grabs and public health crises.

Author of ‘A Free Man’

Beyond journalism, Sethi’s talents extend to authorship. He penned ‘A Free Man’, a critically acclaimed non-fiction book, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences with evocative storytelling. This dual expertise in rigorous journalism and creative writing positions him well for his new role at openDemocracy.

Leadership for Challenging Times

As openDemocracy’s new editor-in-chief, Sethi steps into leadership at a critical time for independent media. With increasing challenges from censorship, intimidation, and economic pressures, the need for a strong, independent media presence is more important than ever. Satbir Singh, CEO of openDemocracy, expressed confidence in Sethi’s ability to expand the organization’s reach, impact, and ambition in these challenging times. Sethi himself has expressed eagerness to lead openDemocracy, acknowledging the organization’s commitment to rigorous investigation and coverage of major stories.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

