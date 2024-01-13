en English
Aviation

Alliance Air Adds Extra Flights to Lakshadweep Amid Surging Tourism Interest

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
As the sole operator of flights to the picturesque Lakshadweep, Alliance Air has announced an increase in its service frequency on the Kochi-Agatti-Kochi route. This move, aimed at accommodating the burgeoning interest in the island’s beach tourism, will witness the addition of extra flights operating on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Increased Demand for Lakshadweep

These developments have been triggered by a significant rise in passenger demand, with the airline’s 70-seater aircraft, offering daily services to Agatti Island, being fully booked until March. This surge in interest in the Union Territory can be partially attributed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep. During his visit, the Prime Minister emphasized the potential of the island cluster as a significant hub for beach tourism.

India-Maldives Row and Celebrity Support

The Prime Minister’s visit gained further attention in the wake of a controversial social media post by Mariyam Shiuna, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment. This post, which was later deleted, sparked online calls for a boycott of the Maldives and elicited support for Lakshadweep’s tourism from Indian celebrities.

SpiceJet’s Interest in Lakshadweep

Meanwhile, the CEO of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, has expressed interest in launching flights to Lakshadweep under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). This indicates a growing trend in air travel to the Union Territory and further validates the potential of Lakshadweep as a sought-after tourist destination.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

