en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Alleged Corruption Scandal in Karnataka’s HSRP Implementation Unearthed

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Alleged Corruption Scandal in Karnataka’s HSRP Implementation Unearthed

In a shocking revelation, SN Jitendra, the President of the Karnataka Vehicle Number Plate Manufacturers and Sellers Association, has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta, bringing to light a purported large-scale corruption scandal. The alleged scandal involves the implementation of High Safety Registration Plates (HSRP) for vehicles purchased before January 1, 2019. The complaint suggests that officials from the Transport Department have allegedly abused their positions, compelling owners of nearly two crore vehicles to purchase these plates at excessively high prices. This misconduct has reportedly led to the misappropriation of public funds to the tune of Rs 700 crore.

Allegations of Systematic Corruption

This allegation of corruption presents a deviation from standard procedures. Vehicles owners are purportedly being overcharged for HSRPs due to a manipulative diversion from the system. These allegations, if proven, could unravel a deep-seated corruption network within the Transport Department, suggesting gross misuse of power for personal gain.

The Call for Justice

The association is demanding a comprehensive investigation into this matter. It urges for the accountability of those implicated in this alleged corruption scheme. The complaint underscores the necessity for justice and rectification of the purported misuse of power. It calls for immediate actions to be taken against the involved officials and the reinstatement of lawful practices for HSRP distribution.

Implications and Consequences

The Karnataka government has extended the deadline for the installation of HSRP number plates for older vehicles until February 17, 2024. Noncompliance with this directive will result in fines. However, these allegations, if proven, could potentially undermine the integrity of this directive and lead to public outrage. They highlight the urgent need for transparency and accountability in public offices, ensuring the public’s trust in these institutions remains intact.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
14 seconds ago
Tractor-Sound Imitating Boy Charms Social Media, Earns Anand Mahindra's Admiration
The digital space is lately abuzz with the remarkable talent of a young boy, who has demonstrated an uncanny ability to mimic the sound of a tractor. The video, showcasing this exceptional skill, has stolen the limelight on social media platforms, gathering millions of views and igniting a wave of reactions from netizens. Proving Mettle
Tractor-Sound Imitating Boy Charms Social Media, Earns Anand Mahindra's Admiration
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Enthusiastic About Her Role in Upcoming Series 'Indian Police Force'
11 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Enthusiastic About Her Role in Upcoming Series 'Indian Police Force'
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
11 mins ago
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
4 mins ago
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Gita Press Grapples with 'Ramcharitmanas' Shortage Amid Rising Demand for Ram Mandir Ceremony
5 mins ago
Gita Press Grapples with 'Ramcharitmanas' Shortage Amid Rising Demand for Ram Mandir Ceremony
VHP of America Amplifies Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration with Over 40 Billboards
9 mins ago
VHP of America Amplifies Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration with Over 40 Billboards
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
4 seconds
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
4 mins
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
4 mins
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
4 mins
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
4 mins
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
5 mins
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
5 mins
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
5 mins
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
6 mins
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app