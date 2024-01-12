en English
Business

Allcargo Gati Exhibits Solid Growth with 7% YoY and 6% QoQ Increase in Cargo Volume

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Allcargo Gati, a reputable player in the logistics industry, has recently revealed a positive development in its operations. According to the company’s December update, a remarkable growth in the total volume of goods transported was observed, with a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 7% and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 6%. The total volume now stands at 105 thousand tonnes (kt) for the period. This growth signifies a firm improvement in Allcargo Gati’s operational performance and could be a testament to a burgeoning demand in the logistics sector or the fruitful execution of novel strategies by the company to augment its services.

Implications of the Increase in Volume

The surge in volume is of substantial importance as it indicates the company’s enhanced capability to manage more cargo. This potential boost in handling capacity can pave the way for increased revenue and potentially a larger market share. This report acts as a crucial operational update for all stakeholders, including investors and industry analysts, offering a glimpse into Allcargo Gati’s recent performance and its trajectory in the highly competitive logistics market.

Logistics Sector Under Transformation

As we delve deeper into the logistics sector performance, it is worth noting the significant role of supply chain agility and the integration of technological advancements. Innovations such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Gloves, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are steadily reshaping the logistics industry. Companies like CEVA Logistics are integrating advanced solutions like CONWO in their operations for optimal efficiency.

Embracing Sustainability and Digitalization

The logistics sector is also witnessing a clear shift towards sustainability and digitalization. These transformations are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also helping companies reduce their carbon footprint, thereby contributing to the global sustainability goals. Transparency and collaboration in the supply chain have also emerged as key factors shaping the future of the logistics industry.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

